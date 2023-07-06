WINNIPEG, MB, July 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada's Premiers will meet on July 10 to 12 at the Fort Garry Hotel in Winnipeg.

"I look forward to hosting my colleagues in friendly Manitoba," said Premier Heather Stefanson, Chair of the Council of the Federation. "This meeting will allow all Premiers to collaborate and take action on the key issues that matter most in our communities."

On July 11, Premiers will focus their discussions on supporting the top priorities of Canadians, including affordability and improving health care.

On July 12, Premiers will discuss a range of economic issues centered on Canada's competitiveness and economic growth.

A closing news conference is planned for the afternoon of July 12.

The Council of the Federation comprises all 13 provincial and territorial Premiers. It enables Premiers to work collaboratively, form closer ties, foster constructive relationships among governments, and show leadership on important issues that matter to Canadians.

