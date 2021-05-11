Manitoba falling further behind other western provinces in COVID response

Earlier today British Columbia Premier John Horgan introduced legislation for three days paid sick leave for all workers in the province who develop COVID symptoms, with a permanent program to be finalized January 1, 2022. Manitoba's so-called Pandemic Sick Leave program merely re-imburses employers that choose to bestow sick days for workers who aren't already covered by sick leave contract language.

The program falls well short of a true sick leave program, says Unifor's Western Regional Director.

"Surging workplace infections show that a lack of employer-paid sick leave means that many workers feel they can't stay home when they're sick," said Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor Western Regional Director. "Paid vaccination leave will help accelerate the end of the pandemic and a provincial paid sick leave policy will help prevent the next pandemic from taking hold."

Unifor helped lead the Manitoba campaign for paid vaccination leave, including a published op-ed on May 5, 2021. Alberta implemented three hours of paid vaccination leave on April 21, 2021, following similar measures which came into effect in Saskatchewan on March 18, 2021. The British Columbia government introduced paid vaccination leave on April 19, 2021.

