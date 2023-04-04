Manitoba Blue Cross Debuts New Wellness Plan Featuring Virtual Fitness, Wellbeing and Caregiving Support From LifeSpeak Inc.

- LifeSpeak Inc.'s industry-leading solutions, LIFT session and Torchlight, are now available as part of a comprehensive wellness plan offered by Manitoba Blue Cross.

TORONTO, April 4, 2023 /CNW/ - LifeSpeak Inc. (TSX: LSPK), the leading whole-person wellbeing solution for employers, health plans and other organizations announced today that it has been selected by Manitoba Blue Cross to deliver virtual fitness, wellbeing support and caregiving resources to members through the organization's new wellness plan, housed within its recently launched digital wellness platform at wellness.mb.bluecross.ca/.

LifeSpeak Inc. will deliver digital fitness and wellbeing support through its LIFT session solution, and caregiver support through its Torchlight solution, The partnership will form part of a holistic package of resources offered by Manitoba Blue Cross to support whole mind and body.

"A long-time commitment to delivering health coverage and services that proactively support and advance the total wellbeing of the local community is what sets Manitoba Blue Cross apart from other carriers. With this partnership, Manitoba Blue Cross is embracing solutions that will fill the gaps between government health plans and what Manitobans actually want and need to address whole-person health," says Michael Held, CEO and Founder, LifeSpeak Inc. "I applaud Manitoba Blue Cross for their ongoing commitment to providing innovative solutions that help its members stay healthy, happy and productive."

LIFT session is a digital fitness solution that helps organizations build a healthier and more engaged workforce through wellness challenges and mindfulness classes conducted in a live, virtual format or on-demand. Torchlight is the only comprehensive caregiver support solution for organizations, health plans and other organizations that facilitates connections between families and top caregiving experts, both digitally and through one-on-one advising and concierge services.

Manitoba Blue Cross has been committed to improving the health and wellbeing of the province and its residents for nearly 50 years. LIFT session and Torchlight are now part of a wellness plan offering that supplements traditional Manitoba Blue Cross health plans and Manitoba Blue Cross's unique home-grown Employee Assistance Program, which delivers support that is tailored to the needs of the community.

"We developed a wellness plan to address a broader spectrum of wellbeing. We feel LifeSpeak Inc.'s solutions, LIFT session and Torchlight, are ideal additions to this plan because they help strengthen physical and mental health and foster a sense of community," says Brenda Slikker, Vice President and Chief Experience Officer, Manitoba Blue Cross. "This partnership gives our members access to industry-leading fitness tools and instruction, as well as resources that will support the growing number of individuals who provide care for a loved one. And because both are virtual solutions, they will benefit members no matter where they are."

To learn more about LIFT session, visit liftsession.com. To learn about Torchlight, visit torchlight.care. For more about Manitoba Blue Cross, visit mb.bluecross.ca.

About LifeSpeak Inc.

LifeSpeak Inc. is the leading whole-person wellbeing solution for employers, health plans, and other organizations. LifeSpeak Inc.'s suite of digital solutions allows organizations to provide best-in-class content and expertise at scale, empowering individuals to live their healthiest lives. With a flexible portfolio of solutions, including LifeSpeak Mental Health & Resilience, LIFT session Fitness, ALAViDA Substance Use, Torchlight Parenting & Caregiving, and Wellbeats Wellness, LifeSpeak Inc. offers support across every pillar of wellbeing. LifeSpeak Inc. has more than 30 years of collective experience working with Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, insurance providers, and others across the globe. Insights from LifeSpeak Inc.'s digital and data-driven solutions uncover gaps in wellbeing at the individual and organizational levels, ultimately enhancing workplace performance outcomes. To learn more, follow LifeSpeak Inc. on LinkedIn (http://www.linkedin.com/ company/lifespeak-inc), or visit www.LifeSpeak.com.

About Manitoba Blue Cross

Manitoba Blue Cross has been a leading health benefits provider in the province for nearly 50 years, providing a comprehensive range of health, dental, employee assistance, life, disability, wellness and travel coverage that is among the best in the industry. As a not-for-profit, the organization puts people and service first. Manitoba Blue Cross's bottom line is about supporting the health and well-being of all Manitobans, with the goal of providing better care for their members, expanding community impact and broadening their health care knowledge.

