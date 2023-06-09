Mandatory non-essential water use ban for Town of Canmore

CANMORE, AB, June 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Effective immediately, EPCOR is advising all residents and businesses in Canmore, Deadman's Flats and Harvie Heights to stop non-essential water use.

This includes:

Watering lawns, gardens, trees or shrubs

Spring cleaning with water from a hose or tap (washing sidewalks, driveways or houses)

Washing cars

Doing laundry

Filling Jacuzzis, hot tubs or swimming pools

Facilities that must use water to meet health code standards, such as hospitals and other health care providers and restaurants, are exempt from these measures. Businesses using water to deliver a product or service that is life sustaining for people, animals and plants, such as greenhouses or food manufacturers, are also exempt.

Due to hot temperatures and an increase in demand, water levels in the Peaks of Grassi reservoir are below 50 per cent. EPCOR is asking for reduced water use until reservoir levels are above at least 60 per cent, which could take until Monday at the earliest.

Tap water remains safe to drink and use at this time. Efforts to balance pressures across the water system may stir up sediment in the pipes, which may result in cloudy water at the taps. Residents are advised to run their taps for a short time to clear the sediment.

Permitted essential water use includes water for drinking and household use such as cooking or personal cleaning. Residents are also asked to take short showers instead of baths, hand wash dishes, reduce frequency of toilet flushing and turn off the tap while brushing teeth or shaving.

Every drop in water saved helps as we work to ensure enough water and water pressure is available for firefighting and for the provision of clean drinking water. Information for customers on water efficiency and conservation can be found on our website here .

Failure to follow these measures will result in residents first being informed of the situation and, if cooperation is not met, water service could be disconnected. Members of the public who have questions about these measures can contact EPCOR at (403) 609-6400.

For further information: Media Relations: Laura Ehrkamp (780) 721-9001, [email protected]