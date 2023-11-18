18 Nov, 2023, 09:50 ET
Product: Cantaloupes
Issue: Food - Microbial Contamination - Salmonella
Distribution: Alberta
British Columbia
Manitoba
New Brunswick
Newfoundland and Labrador
Nova Scotia
Ontario
Prince Edward Island
Quebec
Possibly other provinces and territories
