Makivik Corporation and Canada are moving forward on the path of reconciliation

OTTAWA, June 19, 2019 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to working in partnership with Indigenous peoples to renew the relationship based on recognition of rights, respect, co-operation and partnership.

The Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, and Charlie Watt, President of Makivik Corporation, signed a Memorandum of Understanding on self-determination.

This Memorandum of Understanding will guide the Government of Canada and Makivik Corporation as they work in partnership to explore new ways to strengthen their relationship and address the priorities identified by Nunavik Inuit. The discussions to be held under the Memorandum of Understanding will cover many topics related to self-determination and governance. The goal of this process is to move forward together to find collaborative and balanced solutions that advance reconciliation in a way that respects the interests of Nunavik Inuit.

Quotes

"We are taking an important step to renew and strengthen our relationship with Nunavik Inuit. This signing demonstrates our commitment to work together as partners to find collaborative solutions that address a wide variety of issues, recognize and implement rights, help close socio-economic gaps and advance reconciliation for the benefit of Nunavik Inuit and all Canadians."

The Honourable Carolyn Bennett, M.D., P.C., M.P.

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

"This is a great day for Inuit. This launches a formal process which recognizes the right of Nunavik Inuit to establish a new governance structure based on our laws, values , identity, culture and language. To prosper and thrive in our homeland requires that the inequities of the past be recognized and addressed. This is our time."

The Honourable Charlie Watt, O.Q.

President of Makivik Corporation

Quick Facts

Makivik Corporation's mandate is to protect the rights and interests of 10,000 Inuit in Nunavik and, administer financial compensation arising from the James Bay and Northern Quebec Agreement signed in 1975.

and Northern Quebec Agreement signed in 1975. The Memorandum of Understanding sets out a process that will advance self-determination for Nunavik Inuit through collaborative discussions surrounding how to improve community and family well-being for Nunavik Inuit, support capacity development to modernize existing governance structures and support cultural revitalization.

The Government of Canada is working with Indigenous communities at over 80 Recognition of Indigenous Rights and Self-Determination discussion tables across the country to explore new ways of working together to advance the recognition of Indigenous rights and self-determination. These discussions represent more than 380 Indigenous communities, with a total population of more than 700,000 people.

Makivik Corporation

Exploring new ways of working together

