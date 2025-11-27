BURLINGTON, ON, Nov. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Bicycles are an essential way to move around Burlington. The city has 48 kilometres of bike lanes that connect people to their communities in convenient, affordable, and sustainable ways. In partnership with the City of Burlington, the Government of Canada is investing in further expanding the local active transportation infrastructure.

Through a federal investment of more than $3.8 million, the City of Burlington will upgrade more than six kilometres of Prospect Street and Graham's Lane with protected cycling facilities. The project will enhance existing infrastructure by improving safety, accessibility, and sustainability through upgraded lighting, upgraded cross-walks, sidewalks and curbs, and the integration of natural elements.

The new corridor is a key part of implementing Burlington's Integrated Mobility Plan, which establishes a vision for the future local transportation network. Once complete, the new bike lanes will support greater connectivity and safety for cyclists, encouraging more people to use active transportation in Burlington.

Quotes

"Rapidly growing communities like Burlington need safe, affordable and reliable transportation networks to keep their residents moving. Constructing more than six kilometres of additional bike lanes in Burlington will make it easier for people to ride to work, school, and other destinations. The federal government remains committed to supporting communities stay connected and on the move."

The Honourable Karina Gould, Member of Parliament for Burlington, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure

"Prospect Street is a vital corridor in Burlington, connecting neighbourhoods, and residents to schools, shops, and services east to west. Adding six kilometres of protected bike lanes will give people added choice to get around safely, whether biking, walking, or driving. Protected bike lanes make our streets safer for everyone. We are grateful for the funding from the federal government, which will support our residents who choose cycling, which is an inexpensive and environmentally friendly way to get around, helping us meet our climate action goals by reducing emissions."

Her Worship Marianne Meed Ward, Mayor of the City of Burlington

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $3,804,000 through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF), and the City of Burlington is contributing $11,920,000.

The ATF supports projects that build new and expanded networks of pathways, sidewalks, bike lanes and trails to support affordable, greener, and healthier options for Canadians to access their communities. Options can include walking, cycling and the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes, cross-country skis, and more.

A minimum of 10% of ATF's funding is allocated to projects that benefit Indigenous populations and communities.

The federal government also launched the Active Transportation Online Hub. This webpage provides resources related to active transportation, such as data and research, policies, success stories on projects across Canada, and information on the federal government's active transportation investments.

The ATF supports the National Active Transportation Strategy, the country's first strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. It uses data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks, while supporting equitable and sustainable travel options.

Associated Links

Active Transportation Fund

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/trans/index-eng.html

National Active Transportation Strategy

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/trans/active-strat-actif-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Corporate Communications, City of Burlington, [email protected]