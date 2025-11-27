SQUAMISH, BC, Nov. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - A field school with cultural and educational learning opportunities will soon add rain gardens and an Indigenous food forest after a joint investment of $145,000 from the federal government and the Cheakamus Foundation for Environmental Learning.

The Chʼiyáḵmesh forest and rain gardens project are being developed at Cheakamus Centre, an overnight environmental education facility situated on the unceded traditional territory of the Skwxwú7mesh (Squamish) Nation. Surrounded by 165 hectares of nature preserve in the heart of the Átl'ka7tsem/Howe Sound UNESCO Biosphere Region, the Cheakamus campus offers a unique setting for education and ecological restoration.

The rain gardens will collect stormwater runoff from the overnight cabins to restore, enhance and better protect the rich natural environment. Containing native plants, rocks and specialized soil, the rain gardens will filter pollutants from the water, reduce flooding, attract pollinators, and provide habitat and food for insects, birds and other wildlife. Interpretive signage and a dedicated outdoor learning space support community education, with instructors and students from BC Institute of Technology's School of Construction and the Environment contributing to the design and installation.

The food forest will include multiple layers, such as canopy trees, shrubs, herbs, groundcovers, roots, and vines that will work together to provide food, medicine, and habitat. The food forest will be a low-maintenance, self-sustaining natural space with interpretative signage for students and visitors to learn about and appreciate nature, as well as revitalize traditional food and land-based knowledge.

Quotes

"The Cheakamus Centre has long been a place where people connect with the land, learn from nature, and gain a deeper understanding of our shared responsibility to care for it. The Ch'iyáḵmesh food forest and rain gardens project builds on that legacy in a profound way -- led by Indigenous knowledge, rooted in restoration, and creating a living classroom for generations to come. Our government is supporting this important work to restore local ecosystems, strengthen climate resilience, and honour the traditional stewardship of the land."

Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver–Sunshine Coast–Sea to Sky Country

"This project is more than gardens. It's a living classroom where our students and visitors can explore, learn and see sustainability in action, and take ideas for nature-based climate solutions home for their own communities."

Cathy Jenkins, Director, Cheakamus Foundation for Environmental Learning

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $116,000 in this project through the Natural Infrastructure Fund (NIF), and the Cheakamus Foundation for Environmental Learning is contributing $29,000.

The Natural Infrastructure Fund supports projects that use natural or hybrid approaches to increase resilience to climate change, mitigate carbon emissions, protect and preserve biodiversity and wildlife habitats, and promote Canadians' access to nature.

Examples of natural infrastructure include urban forests, street trees, wetlands, living dikes, bioswales, and naturalized coastal restoration.

Hybrid infrastructure incorporates elements of engineered grey infrastructure to enhance or support natural infrastructure and/or the use of ecosystem processes. Examples of hybrid infrastructure include green roofs and walls, and naturalized stormwater ponds.

A minimum of 10% of the overall program envelope has been allocated to Indigenous-led projects.

