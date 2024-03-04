MAKING THE MARCH BREAK OF CHAMPIONS - THERE'S A (SCOUTS CANADA) APP FOR THAT

OTTAWA, ON, March 4, 2024 /CNW/ - ONE WEEK WARNING: March Break starts rolling out across the country on March 11th! But don't worry, to help parents and kids have a winning March Break, Scouts Canada (the country's leading co-ed youth organization) created the 'Kidtastic' Activity Generator.

With activities ranging from crafty creativity, outdoor adventures and more—kids can explore new skills, put problem-solving abilities into play and discover their confidence and capability.

What is a Kidtastic Activity Generator?

With activities tested in the real world by Scouts, it's a quick, easy and fun online way for parents and kids to generate both ideas and guides to super-cool activities for any kind of weather this March Break and afterwards, indoors or outdoors. Don't let the cold and shorter days keep you from venturing out! There's plenty of adventure to be had.

Why?

With the current cost of living cash crunch across Canada, this March Break may well look different for many families. Without the regular budget for a family trip or other activities, Canadians will need to find innovative, budget friendly and fun activities to keep the kids busy.

Scouts Canada knows that your kids need fun and active things to do, while exploring new skills that can even set them ahead in life (and—let's be honest—parents REALLY need them to have things to do when they are at home for March Break.)

How does it work?

Simply punch in kids' ages, topic of interest, activity levels, if you want an indoor or outdoor activity and …

Boom! the Kidtastic Generator will tell you how to make your own snowshoes!

OR

Boom! … how to make a ooey gooey oobleck!

OR

Boom! … blow some frosty bubbles!

Discover more activities here.

"We know Scouting has a positive impact on the well-being of our youth," shares Scouts Canada CEO and Executive Commissioner, Liam Burns. "Through a member survey, 78% of parents have told us their kids are more confident, 75% spoke of greater resilience and 72% noticed stronger leadership skills. Through fun activities like those found on our Kidtastic Activity Generator, any young person across Canada can experience some of the many benefits of Scouting."

How can I tap into the power of the Kidtastic Activity Generator today?

Simply go to Scouts.ca/Kidtastic and fire up the Kidtastic Activity Generator to suggest ideas for hours of fun, safe and exciting activities your kids can enjoy on their own, with friends or as a family.

Such as:

Boom! … challenge the kids to make a (safe) single flame fire!

OR



Boom! … embark on the ultimate, picnic adventure challenge!

OR

Boom! … make a magical snow globe!

Scouts Canada spokespeople are available for interviews and/or live demonstrations of the Kidtastic Activity Generator and activities.

About Scouts Canada

Kids and young adults in Scouts chart their own path of discovery. Through a variety of fun experiences with friends, outdoor adventures and contributions to their community, Scouts build resilience and skills that set them up for life. Scouts Canada is the country's leading co-ed youth organization, offering programming for children and youth aged 5-26 in multiple languages, reflecting Canada's multicultural landscape and communities. For more information, visit Scouts.ca.

Scouts Canada is a not-for-profit organization (Charitable Registration No.10776 1694 RR0028) and a member of the World Organization of the Scout Movement.

Contact:

March 4-10

Anissa Stambouli

Scouts Canada

[email protected]

March 11 onwards

Patrick McCaully

Pointman News Creation

[email protected]

Pointmannc.com

SOURCE Scouts Canada