"When we looked at the portable air purifier market, we couldn't find a product that achieved adequate performance for areas over about 600 square feet", says Patrick Rodmell, President at viRepel. "What's more, we heard that teachers were running their air purifier units at reduced speeds because they were too loud, compromising the air quality students were breathing. So it was clear to us that Canada needed a more powerful air purifier."

The most recognized measure of an air purifier's performance is the Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR), which identifies the cubic feet of air purified, per minute. The viRepel AP Elite has a CADR rating that's an industry-leading 1,100 cubic feet per minute, almost twice as fast as its nearest direct competitor.

The powerful fan and super-sized HEPA filter – ten times the size found in typical air purifiers – drive the leading performance of the viRepel AP Elite. Other innovative features like hospital-inspired air flow processing and 360-degree radial air dispersion add to the unit's enhanced performance and make this Canadian-made product truly world-class.

The Coronavirus pandemic has highlighted the importance of purifying indoor air. But experts agree that clean indoor air does more than help protect against viruses and bacteria; it also improves overall health and productivity, and reduces healthcare costs and sick leave.

"Canadians are substance over flash, so we're providing a proudly Canadian-made product that's about more than just Hygiene Theatre", explains Rodmell. "The viRepel AP Elite is for people and companies that understand the importance of indoor air quality – in these pandemic times and beyond".

To review a product video of the viRepel AP Elite, click here: https://vimeo.com/682927224

About viRepel Inc. (www.viRepel.ca)

viRepel is a Canadian-based company, marketing premium quality products and services that provide Total Environment ProtectionTM against bacteria and viruses, enabling people to work, learn, and socialize with greater confidence.

