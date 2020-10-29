YELLOWKNIFE, NT, Oct. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. That is why the Government of Canada is partnering with AVENS, the Government of the Northwest Territories, and NWT Housing Corporation to build new affordable housing options for seniors in Yellowknife.

Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), along with Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for Northwest Territories, announced a financial commitment of $33.7 million for the construction of an affordable housing development in the heart of downtown Yellowknife's AVENS campus.

Additionally, the Honourable Julie Green, Minister Responsible for Seniors for the Government of the Northwest Territories, reconfirmed the financial partnership in this project, contributing $5.1 million toward a new kitchen and laundry addition to the project.

AVENS' vision is ensuring seniors have access to a safe and caring community for life and their mission continues to be the delivery of quality services in a safe and respectful manner to support residential living choices for seniors. Called Avens Pavilion, the project will provide 102 units of safe and affordable housing for seniors.

Quotes:

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Today's announcement is one of the largest single investments in affordable housing in the Northwest Territories under the National Housing Strategy. This shows how the National Housing Strategy is working in communities across Canada." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

"Through the National Housing Strategy, our government is investing in up to 102 units of affordable housing for seniors of Yellowknife seeking safe, affordable housing options that meet their needs. These developments are a result of great partnerships, coming together to respond to the housing need in our Territory." – Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for Northwest Territories

"Seniors are a valued part of our communities and the Government of the Northwest Territories has made a mandate commitment to enable seniors to age in place with dignity. The investment announced today will support our seniors and elders and help them age in their place of choice." – The Honourable Julie Green, Minister Responsible for Seniors

"Supporting the housing needs of our seniors is very important to our people, to our communities, to this government and to me. Seniors are the bedrock of our lives, giving us knowledge, guidance and love. We know there is a significant and growing need for seniors housing. This strategic investment will help to ensure, through the provision of affordable and accessible housing, that our seniors are supported in their desire to remain close to family and friends." – The Honourable Paulie Chinna, Minister Responsible for the NWT Housing Corporation

"The Northwest Territories is ageing and as more people decide to retire here, the demand for suitable, affordable housing for seniors has far exceeded supply. To assist northerners to age in place, we are proud to add another 100+ housing units for seniors, and to offer a range of support services to assist both AVENS residents and seniors in our community." – AVENS Board Chair, Marion LaVigne

"We are passionately committed to our mission and vision of seniors having safe and affordable residential living choices. This important funding will allow us to preserve our commitment impacting today's seniors and improve their quality of life. Our years of experience and ambition with this project are very significant and none of this could be accomplished without the support from the team at CMHC, the commitment from the Government of Canada and our GNWT partnership. As CEO, I am proud of the dedication of our volunteer board, our 120 employees and our volunteer base in what will be NWT's largest affordable housing development to date." – AVENS CEO, Daryl Dolynny

Quick facts:

The Government of Canada acknowledges that this development will be built on Chief Drygeese Territory, traditional home of the Yellowknives Dene. These are also the traditional lands of the North Slave Metis. The Government of Canada extends its respect and appreciation to the Yellowknives Dene and the North Slave Metis for sharing their land.

The current development is intended to support and complement the existing facilities and consists of 92 one-bedroom units and 10 two-bedroom units together with kitchen, dining, laundry and communal spaces. Each residential unit will have a balcony or patio, and the anticipated construction of substantial completion is targeted for June 2022 .

. With a budget of $13 .2 billion, NHCF gives priority to projects that help those in greatest need, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, those dealing with mental health and addictions, Veterans and young adults.

.2 billion, NHCF gives priority to projects that help those in greatest need, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, those dealing with mental health and addictions, Veterans and young adults. Through the NHCF, the Government of Canada will work with partners to build up to 60,000 new affordable homes and repair up to 240,000 existing affordable and community homes over the next 10 years.

will work with partners to build up to 60,000 new affordable homes and repair up to 240,000 existing affordable and community homes over the next 10 years. Investments are also planned in the NHCF to create or repair at least 4,000 shelter spaces for victims of family violence and create at least 7,000 new affordable housing units for seniors and 2,400 new affordable housing units for people with developmental disabilities.

Under the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Associated links:

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs.

