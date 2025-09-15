OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Original Notice

This outbreak investigation is ongoing. The public health notice will be updated as the investigation evolves.

At a glance

To prevent illness, individuals are advised to practice good hand hygiene and frequent handwashing after contact with dogs, their food and treats.

Outbreak details Illnesses 27 Provinces and territories with illnesses (number of illnesses) Alberta (13)

British Columbia (12)

Ontario (1)

Northwest Territories (1) Hospitalizations 6 Deaths 0 Gender 59% female Age range 0 to 87 years of age Product Recall No Investigation status Active

How to protect your health

Dog food and treats can be contaminated with bacteria, including Salmonella, which can make people and dogs sick. You can get sick with Salmonella through contact with a dog, their food or treats. Even if dogs don't show any signs of illness, they can still infect people who are in contact with them or their environment.

To reduce your risk of becoming ill from contact with a dog, their food or treats:

Always wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water immediately after handling any type of dog food or treat.

Teach children to wash their hands thoroughly, with soap and water, every time after touching dogs, their food or treats.

Wash and sanitize any containers, utensils and surfaces that have come into contact with dog food or treats before using them again. This includes food and water bowls, countertops, microwaves and refrigerators.

Use dedicated dishes and utensils to serve your dog and wash them separately from other dishes and utensils.

Store all dog food and treats away from where human food is stored or prepared and away from reach of young children. Pick up food and treats containers when your pet is done with them.

Follow storage instructions found on the packaging of dog food and treats, including proper refrigeration and freezing if needed, to prevent them from becoming spoiled.

Read the labels on dog food and treats to learn about the ingredients, the product's expiry date, and if the food is cooked or raw. Raw pet food and treats may be fresh, frozen, dehydrated or freeze-dried.

Wash your hands after contact with a dog and after handling their waste.

People who are infected with Salmonella bacteria can spread Salmonella to other people several days to several weeks after they have become infected, even if they don't have symptoms.

Those at higher risk for serious illness include:

Contact your health care provider if you think you're experiencing symptoms of a Salmonella infection.

Clean your hands to help reduce the spread of infectious diseases

Food safety for vulnerable populations

Symptoms

Salmonellosis has a wide range of symptoms. You may not get sick at all. However, if you do get sick, symptoms usually start within 6 to 72 hours after exposure.

You may experience:

chills

a fever

nausea

diarrhea

vomiting

stomach cramps

a sudden headache

Most symptoms end within 4 to 7 days.

While most people recover completely on their own, some people may have a more serious illness that:

requires hospital care

may lead to long-lasting health effects or death

Salmonellosis (Salmonella)

Investigation summary

There are 27 laboratory-confirmed cases of Salmonella Oranienburg illness linked to this outbreak in:

Alberta (13)

(13) British Columbia (12)

(12) Ontario (1)

(1) Northwest Territories (1)

People became sick between mid-February and mid-August 2025 and are between 0 and 87 years of age. The majority of them are female (59%). There are six hospitalizations and no reported deaths.

Many people who became sick reported handling dog food and treats prior to becoming ill, including kibble, and dehydrated and freeze-dried treats. A single common supplier of dog food or treats has not been identified. The investigation is ongoing and this notice will be updated as the investigation evolves.

More recent illnesses may continue to be reported in the outbreak because there is a period between when a person becomes ill and when the illness is reported to public health officials. For this outbreak, the illness reporting period is between 15 and 101 days.

This notice only includes laboratory-confirmed cases. The actual number of sick people in Canada is likely much higher. Many people have mild symptoms and don't go to the doctor, so they aren't tested. Researchers estimate that for each case of Salmonella reported to public health, there are 26 more cases that are not reported.

Related links

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada

Contact us: Public Health Agency of Canada, Media Relations, Telephone: 613-957-2983, Email:[email protected]; Public inquiries, Telephone : 1-866-225-0709 (toll-free), Email: [email protected]