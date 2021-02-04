Making employees feel safe, supported and connected: 'Saskatchewan's Top Employers' for 2021 are announced

REGINA, SK, Feb. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - The pandemic has redefined the kinds of workplace benefits and policies that employees view as important. The change hasn't gone unnoticed by Saskatchewan's leading employers, which have been quick to introduce new programs and benefits during the pandemic to help employees and the communities where they operate. The best of these initiatives were recognized today as Saskatchewan's Top Employers for 2021 was announced by Mediacorp Canada Inc., organizers of the annual Canada's Top 100 Employers project.

"The word 'essential' has taken on a whole new meaning in the past year," says Richard Yerema, Managing Editor of the Canada's Top 100 Employers project. "Organizations and individuals are reflecting on what is important to them, what their primary needs are – and this year's winners have worked hard to ensure that employees feel safe, supported, and connected."

The 2021 Saskatchewan's Top Employers list comprises 25 employers from across the province that offer a range of forward-thinking initiatives, such as: helping employees balance work with family commitments; engaging employees to make a difference in the community; developing employees' skills and training; improving employee health and wellness, particularly mental health; and helping staff prepare for the second half of their careers, then life after work.

"Particularly in times such as these when folks are working apart, strong communication is important," notes Kristina Leung, Senior Editor of the project. "Ensuring that employees have channels to voice their feedback and concerns is vital, and helps organizations respond appropriately."

Some of the initiatives noted by the editors include:

Saskatchewan Blue Cross expanded its internal communications in the past year, organizing virtual town halls, weekly video updates from the CEO, and pulse surveys for employees.





Group Medical Services / GMS Insurance Inc. helps employees balance their work and personal commitments with three weeks of starting vacation allowance and up to 12 paid wellness days per year.





K+S Potash Canada waived its eight-hour volunteer time requirement to access a $300 charitable donation for organizations providing relief during the pandemic — many employees took advantage of the change, securing funds for local food banks, shelters and mental health support organizations.





SaskTel manages a unique Helping Our Own People (HOOP) program to support employees whose needs cannot be addressed by traditional health benefits plans. Since 1992, HOOP has distributed over $800,000 — including over $59,000 in the past year to 28 employees.

Now in its 16th year, Saskatchewan's Top Employers is a special designation that recognizes Saskatchewan employers that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work. Employers throughout the province were evaluated by the editors at Canada's Top 100 Employers using the same criteria as the national competition: (1) Physical Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement. Employers are compared to other organizations in their field to determine which offer the most progressive and forward-thinking programs. The annual competition is open to any employer with its head office in Saskatchewan; employers of any size may apply, whether private or public sector.

Founded in 1992, Mediacorp Canada Inc. is the nation's largest publisher of employment periodicals. Since 1999, the Toronto-based publisher has managed the Canada's Top 100 Employers project, which includes 18 regional and special-interest editorial competitions that reach over 15 million Canadians annually through a variety of magazine and newspaper partners. Mediacorp also operates Eluta.ca, one of Canada's largest job search engines, which reaches millions of unique visitors annually and features editorial reviews from the Canada's Top 100 Employers project. The company also publishes The Career Directory, now in its 28th year – a free online guide for recent college and university graduates looking for employers hiring candidates from their educational background.

The full list of Saskatchewan's Top Employers for 2021 was announced today in a special magazine featured online in the Saskatoon StarPhoenix and Regina Leader-Post. Detailed reasons for selection for each of the winners were released by the editors today and are accessible via the competition homepage.

