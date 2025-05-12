Making Creativity a Business Strategy: Former Disney Exec Duncan Wardle Joins Info-Tech Research Group's Digital Disruption Podcast

In episode 12 of Digital Disruption, Info-Tech Research Group's popular podcast, award-winning innovation & creativity expert Duncan Wardle joins host Geoff Nielson to discuss why creative leadership will matter most in an AI-driven world and how imagination, empathy, and intuition may become tomorrow's most essential skills.

TORONTO, May 12, 2025 /CNW/ - With AI adoption accelerating and organizations searching for new ways to stay relevant, creative thinking is quickly becoming one of the most sought-after leadership skills. While automation advances, human imagination is becoming the new competitive advantage. To help leaders unlock this powerful yet often overlooked capability, Info-Tech Research Group has released its twelfth episode of the Digital Disruption podcast, titled "Disney Exec Explains Why Creativity Is the Most Important Skill for the Future". The newly published episode features Duncan Wardle, former head of creativity and innovation at Disney.

In this thought-provoking conversation, Wardle explores the role of creativity in an AI-dominated world, revealing why imagination, curiosity, empathy, and intuition will be the most employable skills of the next decade. Drawing from his work with Pixar, Marvel, and Fortune 100 companies, Wardle explains to podcast listeners how leaders can overcome "no because" cultures, unlock bold ideas, and build environments that foster meaningful innovation.

"The organizations that will thrive in the future are the ones that create room for experimentation, challenge their assumptions, and embrace divergent thinking," says Geoff Nielson, Senior Vice President of Brand at Info-Tech Research Group and host of the show. "We're at a moment now where efficiency is prized and creativity often gets sidelined. Duncan Wardle's perspective is a reminder that technology alone isn't the answer; what we do with it, and how we empower our people to think differently, is where transformation happens."

Digital Disruption, Episode 12: "Disney Exec Explains Why Creativity Is the Most Important Skill for the Future"

Throughout the twelfth episode of Digital Disruption, Wardle introduces practical exercises to help leaders and teams access their most creative thinking, even in highly structured or regulated environments. From energizers that help teams break out of "busy beta" to the power of "yes, and" collaboration, listeners will gain the tools needed to disrupt stale mindsets and move from incremental to breakthrough ideas. The episode also touches on:

Why AI gives more time to think, and how to use that time meaningfully

The future of innovation in industries like entertainment, sports, and education

Creating cultures of collaboration where ideas grow into action

Tools to overcome rigid thinking and make creativity a repeatable process

Geoff Nielson's conversation with Duncan Wardle offers a creative reset for leaders looking to spark innovation in the face of exponential technological change. Wardle also challenges listeners to rethink how ideas are generated and shared, emphasizing the need to prioritize human connection, create time for imagination, and encourage more courageous leadership in uncertain times.

Episode 12 of Digital Disruption with Duncan Wardle is now available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify. New episodes are released regularly, featuring bold conversations with thinkers, builders, and researchers shaping the future of business and technology.

To learn more, visit the Digital Disruption podcast page and follow Info-Tech Research Group on LinkedIn and X for updates.

For more information about guest opportunities and participation in upcoming episodes, please contact [email protected].

