Makila AI accelerates its growth and announces a second round of financing led by Crédit Mutuel Equity

MONTREAL, April 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Makila (makila.ai), the AI-powered predictive analytics and simulation platform, announced the closing of its second round of financing, led by Crédit Mutuel Equity. This new financing will enable Makila AI to implement its business plan for strong growth in its international operations and will stimulate the development of its innovative technological solutions to better serve its wide network of customers and partners.

Exponential growth since its foundation

Crédit Mutuel Equity's support strengthens the sales and R&D teams, enabling Makila to conquer new markets and expand its ecosystem of strategic partners in Europe and North America. Makila AI has strengthened its data optimization platform built on Explainable, ethical and trustworthy AI. The solution is currently deployed for large organizations in the public and private sectors.

"With the support of Crédit Mutuel Equity, the growing international footprint of Makila AI that we expect will be on a much larger scale in order to pursue our expansion strategy and our dedication to investing in our team and our technology," said Layla Nasr, CEO, Makila AI.

An AI-powered data optimization platform that meets market needs

Makila AI is a data transformation and optimization solution that manages the data lifecycle end-to-end with AI and machine learning models. The solution has been deployed in various sectors (healthcare, education, banking) and in multiple functional areas of a business, such as in human resources and finance, including diversity and inclusion. Makila AI's roadmap also includes expanding the capabilities of its offering in areas where data protection is critical, such as in defense and security.

Makila AI's team of data science experts support organizations in the implementation of data optimization solutions through agile methods that allow stakeholders to transparently track the progress of complex projects.

Funding for Makila AI's international expansion

"As a transatlantic player, we are proud to support Makila's team, both in Canada and in Europe, in their mission to help companies in their strategic decision-making. By combining responsible artificial intelligence algorithms with in-depth expertise in data analysis in a regulated environment, Makila has the potential to become a leader in predictive analytics for the Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) market, and particularly in the field of Human Resources," said Ludovic André, Managing Director of Venture Capital, at Crédit Mutuel Equity in Canada.

Its partnerships with organizations such as Inetum, CGI France, Alixio and Sopra HR in Europe or Labranche Therrien Daoust Lefrançois (LTDL) and The A Effect in Canada allow Makila to meet the highest level of customer requirements.

About Makila AI

With operations in Canada and France, Makila AI offers organizations simulation and predictive analysis solutions using multisource data powered by Artificial Intelligence. Businesses use our solutions to help guide and plan their strategic decision-making in terms of governance, finance and human resource management. Since its foundation, Makila AI has developed a customer base consisting of public sector organizations and large corporations in North America and Europe. Makila AI also counts on the support of the Quebec and Canadian governments as well as collaborations with innovative partners in the information technology sector. Our solutions, powered by trusted AI, take into account the principles of diversity and inclusion.

For more information: Home - Makila

About Crédit Mutuel Equity

Crédit Mutuel Equity is the private equity subsidiary of Crédit Mutuel Alliance Fédérale and carries out venture capital, growth capital and buyout activities.

Crédit Mutuel Equity supports business leaders at all stages of their companies' development, from seed phase to buyout, by providing them with the means and the time required to implement their transformational projects. Crédit Mutuel Equity brings together a network of over 350 business leaders and entrepreneurs who share similar convictions and can benefit from one another's experience, no matter the nature of their projects. Using its own funds (€4.0 billion), Crédit Mutuel Equity makes investments tailored to the time horizons and growth strategies of the companies in which it invests, whether in France, Canada, the United States, Germany or Switzerland.

For more information: www.CreditMutuel-Equity.eu

SOURCE Makila AI

For further information: PRESS RELATIONS, Salma Lamrini, +1 514 284 7400, [email protected]