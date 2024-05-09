MAKE YOUR FUTURE RETURNS FOR FIFTH YEAR TO CONNECT YOUTH WITH REWARDING CAREER OPPORTUNITIES

-- Greenwin Cares and Toronto Police Services 31 Division CPLC Host Make Your Future to educate, raise awareness, and create opportunities for Toronto youth --

TORONTO, May 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Created by Greenwin Cares and Toronto Police Services 31 Division CPLC, the fifth Make Your Future (MYF) job fair and career information event took place yesterday at Westview Centennial Secondary School. This interactive event aims to show youth available pathways to rewarding career opportunities and inspire them on their path forward.

Make Your Future 2024 Event (CNW Group/Greenwin Corp.)

This year's MYF event featured more than 30 exhibitors from numerous private and public sector organizations; some are currently looking to hire young people; others offer training for specific sectors which are hiring immediately; and others are offering guidance and information on how grade 11 and grade 12 students can plan a successful career path.

More than 500 students from Westview Centennial Secondary School, CW Jefferys Collegiate Institute, Downsview Secondary School, and Emery Colleiate Institute had the opportunity to learn about opportunities available to them to inspire them to take action and show them a path forward. Lunch was generously provided by Maple Leaf Foods and Durante's Nofrills.

"Greenwin has been active in the Humber River – Black Creek community for decades; we know firsthand how important an initiative like Make Your Future is to this community. We want to see these students reach their full potential and it's an honour to support them on their path to success," said Lily Wong, Director, Greenwin Cares and Co-Chair, Make Your Future.

"We are excited to be a part of this incredible day. Toronto Police Service recognizes the importance of providing opportunity to our youth by investing in their future. Make Your Future brings together key stakeholders, partners, trades and local businesses with the goal of education, awareness and opportunities for youth. Toronto Police Service was honoured to have a recruiting table at the event for young people interested in a policing career," Toronto Police 31 Division Superintendent, Andy Singh said.

Make Your Future is an idea whose time has come – a fast and practical link between high school youth and the skilled construction trades who need to train and hire workers in multiple fields," said Robert Bronk, Chief Executive Officer, Ontario Construction Secretariat. "Our stakeholders were very happy to have the chance to promote their trades at MYF, and we look forward to participating in upcoming events. We have great career options to share, and MYF puts us in direct contact with tomorrow's workforce.

About Greenwin Cares

Greenwin Cares is part of Greenwin Corp.'s commitment to social impact. Working to understand and isolate problems of suburban development, socioeconomic deprivation and cultural dislocation, programming addresses issues that empower communities and achieve greater resident satisfaction. Through tailored initiatives that address education, technology, sports, job readiness, confidence and more, Greenwin Cares aims to build thriving communities and ensure no one is left behind.

About 31 Division CPLC

All of the 17 police divisions throughout the City of Toronto, including Traffic Services, have a CPLC to provide advice and assistance to the local unit commander and to work in partnership with local police officers towards improving safety and security in local communities. Our goal is to work together in identifying, prioritizing and problem-solving local policing issues by being proactive in community relations, crime prevention, education, mobilization, and communication. All of this is achieved by acting as a resource to the police and the community.

