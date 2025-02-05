MAKE YOUR FUTURE RETURNS FOR SIXTH YEAR TO CONNECT YOUTH WITH REWARDING CAREER OPPORTUNITIES

-- Greenwin Cares and Toronto Police Services 31 Division CPLC Host Make Your Future to educate, raise awareness, and create opportunities for Toronto youth --

TORONTO, Feb. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Created by Greenwin Cares and Toronto Police Services 31 Division CPLC, the fifth Make Your Future (MYF) job fair and career information event took place yesterday at Westview Centennial Secondary School. This interactive event highlighted available pathways to rewarding career opportunities and inspired youth to plan their futures.

Make Your Future (CNW Group/Greenwin Corp.)

This year's MYF event featured 24 exhibitors from various private and public sector organizations. Some exhibitors were actively seeking to hire young people, others provided training for specific sectors with immediate hiring needs, and many offered guidance on how students can map out a successful career path. New this year, Westview Centennial Guidance Counsellors, as well as representatives from 14 colleges and universities, were in attendance to showcase educational and career-planning options for students.

More than 1,000 students from Westview Centennial Secondary School, CW Jefferys Collegiate Institute, Downsview Secondary School, and Emery Collegiate Institute participated, learning about opportunities to help them take action toward their future goals. Healthy snacks were generously provided by Durante's No Frills.

"At Greenwin, we believe in building strong, thriving communities, and events like Make Your Future allow us to help students unlock their potential. By connecting them with industry leaders, educational resources, and actionable pathways, we're empowering the next generation to succeed," said Lily Wong, Director of Greenwin Cares and Co-Chair of Make Your Future.

"Make Your Future is an impactful yearly event which gives our students an opportunity to explore diverse career options and the pathway required to get there. By working with Greenwin to bring in their connections of industry leaders in a variety of sectors and our own guidance department to make course and pathway connections together we are opening doors for our students futures," Westview Centennial S.S. Vice-Principal, Brandon Zoras said.

"By fostering partnerships with businesses, public sector organizations, and community stakeholders, The Toronto Police Service is collectively investing in a safer, stronger Toronto, one where young people have meaningful alternatives to violence and crime. Make Your Future aligns with our shared commitment to guiding youth towards secure employment, career growth, and a future built on trust, respect, and opportunity. We are proud to support Make Your Future and its mission to empower the next generation," said Mandeep S. Mann, Superintendent (5375), 31 Division Unit Commander, Toronto Police Service.

About Greenwin Cares

Founded in 1999, Greenwin Cares, a division of real estate development and property management firm, Greenwin Corp., is dedicated to driving meaningful social impact. Working to understand and isolate problems of suburban development, socioeconomic deprivation and cultural dislocation, programming addresses issues that empower communities and achieve greater resident satisfaction. Through tailored initiatives that address education, technology, sports, job readiness, confidence and more, Greenwin Cares aims to build thriving communities and ensure no one is left behind.

About 31 Division CPLC

All of the 17 police divisions throughout the City of Toronto, including Traffic Services, have a CPLC to provide advice and assistance to the local unit commander and to work in partnership with local police officers towards improving safety and security in local communities. Our goal is to work together in identifying, prioritizing and problem-solving local policing issues by being proactive in community relations, crime prevention, education, mobilization, and communication. All of this is achieved by acting as a resource to the police and the community.

