OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is constantly exploring innovative ways to deliver a better and faster experience for travellers without compromising the safety and security of Canada's border.

To modernize and expedite the travel experience, the CBSA is now providing travellers the option to submit their customs and immigration declaration up to 72 hours in advance of their arrival in Canada through ArriveCAN. The Advance CBSA Declaration optional feature is currently available for international travellers arriving at Toronto Pearson, Montreal-Trudeau, and Vancouver international airports.

In the coming months, the optional feature will also become available to travellers arriving at Winnipeg, Halifax, Calgary, Edmonton, Billy Bishop, Ottawa and Quebec City international airports.

By submitting their customs and immigration information in advance, travellers spend less time at primary inspection kiosks (PIK) or eGates when they arrive at the airport, resulting in shorter line-ups in arrivals halls.

Early usage data from Toronto Pearson and Vancouver airports indicates that using Advance CBSA Declaration cuts the amount of time a traveller spends at a kiosk by roughly one third. With the thousands of travellers arriving in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal airports each day, the use of the optional Advance CBSA Declaration has the potential to save hours in wait time.

The Advance CBSA Declaration is part of the Agency's Traveller Modernization initiative, which is being rolled out over the coming years. Modernizing the travel experience includes the introduction of digital technologies and tools for both travellers and border services officers. These tools will encourage more touchless and faster border processing, reduce possible disease transmission points, and help ensure the long-term safety, security and integrity of Canada's borders.

Quick facts

While it remains mandatory to provide travel and public health information using ArriveCAN, the Advance CBSA Declaration feature is optional .





. Personal information provided through ArriveCAN is protected according to the Privacy Act. For more information, see the ArriveCAN privacy notice. Advance CBSA Declaration has an additional privacy notice that is presented to users upon accessing the feature. It offers end-to-end encryption for information the traveller transmits to the CBSA in advance of their arrival in Canada .

Associated links

SOURCE Canada Border Services Agency

For further information: To schedule an interview with a CBSA representative, please contact: Media Relations, Canada Border Services Agency, [email protected], 1-877-761-5945