belairdirect promises to uphold strong sense of community as company operations officially kick off in the region for new customers

ST. JOHN'S, NL, October 23, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - Being neighbourly is woven into the fabric of Atlantic Canada – eight in ten Atlantic Canadians (80 per cent) have done a favour for their neighbours and nearly nine in ten Atlantic Canadians (85 per cent) would be willing to help their neighbour with a future favour, according to new survey data released by belairdirect. As the holiday season approaches and winter knocks on our doors, the spirit of solidarity becomes increasingly crucial in our communities and belairdirect is answering the call. Building on the transformative rebranding of Johnson Insurance and Anthony Insurance to belairdirect, today marks the official launch of belairdirect's services for new customers across Atlantic Canada.

"We know that for the majority of Atlantic Canadians, their province is a vital part of their identity – a feeling that's especially profound among the people of Newfoundland and Labrador," said John Thompson, Deputy Senior Vice President, belairdirect and a proud Newfoundlander. "At belairdirect, we fully grasp this deep sense of pride, belonging and togetherness. Afterall, with belairdirect insurance, you're not just purchasing coverage, you're joining a community. Our team is made up of individuals who live and work in the same communities as you – ensuring that you receive local advice, and support from people who genuinely care. It fuels our excitement to expand the belairdirect family across Atlantic Canada, as we introduce our comprehensive suite of offerings to new customers starting today under the belairdirect brand."

New customers in Atlantic Canada can now purchase car and home insurance products from belairdirect and benefit from simplified customer experience, best-in-class capabilities including advance digital tools, and second-to-none claims service. Whether it's the unexpected snowfall that's causing a headache, or strong fall winds wreaking havoc, belairdirect is there for customers by providing advice and support, and will simplify every step of the insurance journey.

Here's what else the survey found:

Neighbourly nod: More than four in five Atlantic Canadians have had their neighbour do a favour for them (83 per cent). The most common favours include snow removal (52 per cent), watching over their house (47 per cent), and driving them somewhere (28 per cent).

More than four in five Atlantic Canadians have had their neighbour do a favour for them (83 per cent). The most common favours include snow removal (52 per cent), watching over their house (47 per cent), and driving them somewhere (28 per cent). Value added: The strong majority of Atlantic Canadians describe their province as friendly and welcoming (84 per cent), and two thirds say they are proud to live in their community (66 per cent). belairdirect understands the values Atlantic Canadians hold dear to them because they too, are members of the very same communities.

The strong majority of Atlantic Canadians describe their province as friendly and welcoming (84 per cent), and two thirds say they are proud to live in their community (66 per cent). belairdirect understands the values Atlantic Canadians hold dear to them because they too, are members of the very same communities. Looking forward: More than seven in ten Atlantic Canadians (71 per cent) say being a good neighbour is important to them. At the same time, just over half would like to get to know their neighbours better (53 per cent).

"Our promise has always been simple; we are committed to being the insurance partner people can trust for generations to come and we are excited to welcome new customers in Atlantic Canada to the belairdirect family starting today," said Thompson.

About belairdirect

belairdirect is a proud Canadian insurance provider who has been offering customers comprehensive insurance solutions for almost 70 years. You can count on belairdirect to deliver on our shared purpose of making insurance simpler and life easier for even more Canadians. Together, we will simplify your life by helping you protect the things you care about with innovative and personal insurance solutions that fit your needs. Founded in Quebec in 1955, the company offers a simple but complete solution, allowing customers to communicate with an agent by phone, online or in person. belairdirect was the first property and casualty insurer in North America to sell car insurance products online (www.belairdirect.com), attesting to the company's innovative character. belairdirect is a subsidiary of Intact Financial Corporation, the largest provider of property and casualty insurance in Canada and a leading provider of specialty insurance in North America (TSX: IFC - www.intactfc.com). belairdirect is a proud partner of Breakfast Club of Canada . For more information, please visit https://www.belairdirect.com or follow belairdirect on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

About the survey:

belairdirect in partnership with H+K Strategies used the Leger Opinion online panel to survey 700 Atlantic Canadians over the period of August 29th to September 6th, 2023. Sampling was done within age, gender, and region quotas. Length of survey was less than 5 minutes. Data was weighted on age, gender, and region according to 2016 census figures. An associated margin of error for a randomly selected sample of n=700 would be ±4%.

SOURCE belairdirect

For further information: Media Contacts: Jennifer Beck, belairdirect, 1 844.495.7607, [email protected]; Carine Salvi, belairdirect, 1 844.495.7607, [email protected]