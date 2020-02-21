Major League Soccer Canada And Kellogg Canada Announce Multi-Year Partnership

Iconic Brands to Offer Fans Engaging Experiences and Essential Gameday Food Options

TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2020 /CNW/ -- Major League Soccer Canada and Kellogg Canada announced today a multi-year partnership to become the league's official snack. As part of the agreement, beloved Kellogg's® brands including Cheez-It®, Pringles®, Rice Krispies®, Pop-Tarts®, Eggo®, Nutri-Grain® and more, will become an integral part of the gameday experience and feed fans' love for the sport.

The partnership is anchored in a joint, multi-touchpoint marketing campaign designed to connect MLS fans across Canada with Kellogg's portfolio of iconic brands. Together, MLS and Kellogg will bring Canadians exclusive opportunities including a series of exciting sweepstakes with premium MLS prizing. Programming will also extend to the in-stadium fan experience and retail locations nationwide.

"We are proud to welcome Kellogg, a company with more than 100 years of history delivering quality products and innovation, as an official partner to MLS Canada," said Diego Moratorio, MLS Canada's General Manager. "Canada is a vibrant soccer nation with a passionate, multi-cultural and national MLS fanbase. Our dedicated MLS league staff based in Toronto looks forward to working with Kellogg for years to come."

The wide-ranging partnership will enable Kellogg to bring passionate fans closer to the moments that matter to them most throughout the season, including the MLS All-Star Game and MLS Cup. Kellogg brands will be prominently featured during nationally televised matches on TSN and TVA, in addition to having a multi-channel approach with brand integrations across social and digital.

"Kellogg Canada is thrilled to be extending our partnership with MLS north of the border," said Christine Jakovcic, VP Marketing & Nutrition, Kellogg Canada Inc. "From contesting, to in-game sampling, to a $100,000 financial commitment to local youth soccer programs, and more, we look forward to working in partnership with MLS to bring unique, exclusive experiences to Canadian soccer fans from coast-to-coast in 2020."

Kellogg has been a dedicated sponsor of MLS in the United States since 2017. Recognizing the immense growth of the league and the sport, Kellogg has continued to strengthen its commitment to Major League Soccer, its clubs and its passionate fans. In 2019, a multi-year sponsorship renewal between Kellogg and MLS in the United States was announced, with Kellogg becoming a core partner of eMLS – MLS' competitive EA SPORTS™ FIFA 19 league. Kellogg also has numerous club deals in their portfolio.

For more information on MLS and Kellogg, visit mlssoccer.com and kelloggs.ca.

ABOUT MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER:

Headquartered in New York City, Major League Soccer features 26 clubs throughout the United States and Canada, in addition to future expansion teams in Austin, St. Louis, Sacramento, and Charlotte. For more information about MLS, visit www.MLSsoccer.com.

ABOUT KELLOGG CANADA INC.

At Kellogg Canada, we strive to enrich and delight consumers through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include All-Bran*, Kellogg's Corn Flakes*, Corn Pops*, Eggo*, Froot Loops*, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes*, Kashi*, Kellogg's* Two Scoops* Raisin Bran, Mini-Wheats*, Nutri-Grain*, Pop-Tarts*, Pringles*, Rice Krispies*, Special K*, Vector*, Morningstar Farms*, Cheez-It*, RXBAR* and more. We are also a company with a Heart & Soul, committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 through our Kellogg's® Better Days global purpose platform. To learn more about our responsible business leadership, foods that delight and how we strive to make a difference in our communities around the world, visit www.kelloggcompany.com. To learn more about Kellogg Canada's efforts in these areas, please visit www.kelloggs.ca.

* © 2020, Trademark of Kellogg Company used under license by Kellogg Canada Inc.

