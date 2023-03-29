Major League Baseball's full 2023 season available nationwide on SiriusXM Canada

Subscribers can hear every regular season and Postseason game on SiriusXM radios and the SXM App

The new season of SiriusXM and Negro League Baseball Museum's award-winning podcast series "Black Diamonds" returns on March 30

TORONTO, March 29, 2023 /CNW/ - SiriusXM will continue to provide the most comprehensive national audio coverage available for the 2023 Major League Baseball season. Starting with tomorrow's Opening Day presented by Chevrolet and all through the Postseason, SiriusXM will provide subscribers access to live play-by-play of every game, as well as 24/7 news, talk and expert analysis on the exclusive MLB Network Radio channel.

MLB Network Radio (channel 89) will broadcast live on Opening Day from Nationals Park, where the Washington Nationals will host their National League East rivals, the Atlanta Braves. Former general managers Jim Duquette and Steve Phillips will host live from the ballpark starting at 10:00 am ET. On April 6 at 1:00 pm ET Phillips and Duquette will head to Baltimore for a live broadcast from Camden Yards, where the Orioles will play their home opener against the New York Yankees. MLB Network Radio is available to subscribers nationwide in the cars (channel 89) and on the SXM App: https://www.siriusxm.ca/MLB2023

The SiriusXM podcast Baseball Bar-B-Cast will also be heading out on the road for a special April 8 broadcast from Camden Yards. The podcast's hosts, Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman, will record in front of a live public audience at Section 771 outside of Oriole Park at Camden Yards. With new episodes available three times a week, Baseball Bar-B-Cast gives fans a fun and entertaining perspective on the world of baseball.

Tomorrow's Opening Day also marks the return of a new season of SiriusXM's award-winning podcast series Black Diamonds. Hosted by Negro Leagues Baseball Museum president and historian Bob Kendrick, the podcast showcases the history of the Negro Leagues, highlighting the players, people, and events that shaped them. In the premiere episode Kendrick talks to Sony Brand Strategist Ramone Russell about bringing the Negro Leagues to life in this year's edition of the video game MLB: The Show. Episode two, available the following Thursday, will feature a conversation with Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker about becoming the third Black manager to win a World Series, and more.

Listeners get the most in-depth coverage of the league 365 days a year with MLB Network Radio. MLB Network Radio's roster of expert hosts includes former GMs Jim Bowden, Jim Duquette and Steve Phillips, former players David Aardsma, Kevin Frandsen, Chris Gimenez, Jensen Lewis, Brad Lidge, CJ Nitkowski, Eduardo Perez, Ricky Romero, Xavier Scruggs, Ryan Spilborghs and Mike Stanton, former manager Kevin Kennedy, national baseball writers Tyler Kepner, Scott Miller and Jon Morosi, as well as Robert Brender, Jenny Cavnar, Mike Ferrin, Dan Graca, Jeff Joyce, Jim Memolo, Grant Paulsen, Ed Randall and Dani Wexelman.

Throughout the season, listeners will hear regular one-on-one interviews with several managers including: Alex Cora (Red Sox), AJ Hinch (Tigers), Bob Melvin (Padres), Rocco Baldelli (Twins), Derek Shelton (Pirates), Terry Francona (Guardians), Mark Kotsay (Athletics), Scott Servais (Mariners), Torey Lovullo (Diamondbacks), Dave Roberts (Dodgers), Bud Black (Rockies), and Brandon Hyde (Orioles).

MLB Network Radio also re-airs Christopher "Mad Dog" Russo's MLB Network show, High Heat with Christopher Russo presented by Liberty Mutual, every weekday afternoon at 1:00 pm ET as well as simulcasts of additional MLB Network television programming, including the flagship studio show MLB Tonight on weeknights at 6:00 pm ET.

The SXM App offers 30 play-by-play channels dedicated to streaming the official radio broadcasts of every MLB team, giving fans the choice between the home and visiting team announcers for every game, all season long. All 30 MLB play-by-play channels are also available on vehicles equipped with SiriusXM with 360L radios.

For a schedule of games and where to find them on SiriusXM go to SiriusXM.ca/Live-Sports.

