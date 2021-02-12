FORESTVILLE, QC, Feb. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Quebec recognize the importance of investing in marine transportation infrastructure to ensure that port facilities remain safe, competitive and efficient, and to support economic growth and job creation.

The Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, and Chantal Rouleau, Minister responsible for Transport Quebec, highlighted their commitment to rehabilitate the Port of Forestville. Midway between Quebec City and Sept-Îles, the Port enables the transportation of goods throughout the region and offers a seasonal ferry service between the south shore and the north shore of the Saint Lawrence River.

As part of the rehabilitation, a curtain wall attached to new anchor blocks will be built, and the wharf will be redecked and partly covered in gravel. This project will ensure the compliance and safety of the wharf and will help maintain and expand marine transportation in the region. Each year, approximately 65,000 tons of goods, mainly dry bulk goods, pass through the Port of Forestville, and its ferry service transports close to 40,000 passengers and 20,000 vehicles.

The Government of Canada is contributing more than $1.1 million to the project through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The town of Forestville is providing more than $2.1 million in funding. The Government of Quebec will disclose their contribution at a later date.

The Government of Canada's contribution will be made on the condition that its obligations regarding the consultation of Indigenous peoples are met. Consultations have begun with the Essipit Innu First Nation and Pessamit Innu First Nation.

Quotes

"Rural communities are the backbone of the Canadian economy. By investing in projects like these, we are helping to make them stronger, more competitive and we are contributing to our country's economic recovery. From building roads and water systems to improving broadband coverage and community facilities, the Government of Canada has invested more than $7.5 billion in 3,628 infrastructure projects across Quebec since 2015. The rehabilitation of the Forestville port facilities will allow the North Shore to continue to grow, as will the $185 million investment in the extension of Route 138 that we announced last December. We have also invested over $213 million in 53 projects in the province, which will help connect more than 250,000 households to high-speed internet."

The Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development

"The Saint Lawrence River is a vital link for the economic growth, social development and environmental performance of Quebec and the North Shore. I am happy of our government commitment to the refurbishment of Forestville's wharf. Investing in this marine infrastructure is a sound decision that will provide current and future users with a means of transport that promotes sustainable mobility. Thanks to its location, the Forestville wharf enables the transportation of goods by sea and thereby helps reduce traffic on Highway 138. It is also sure to be a catalyst for business development."

Chantal Rouleau, Minister for Transport and Minister responsible for the Metropolis and the Montréal Region

"This investment in the rehabilitation of the Forestville port facilities results from unprecedented cooperation between the three orders of government–local, provincial and federal--and the business community all in favor of this important restructuring project that is so crucial to the current and future economic vitality of the City and entire region. The rehabilitation of the wharf will help further strengthen and develop Forestville's strategic position as the center of regional transportation and business, generating significant benefits not only for Forestville, but also for all Upper North Shore communities. This will also significantly contribute to making the St. Lawrence River a sustainable source of economic and environmental growth."

Micheline Anctil, mayor of Forestville

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in projects related to public transit, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in projects related to public transit, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation and rural and northern communities. In Quebec , the Government of Canada has invested more $7.5 billion in 3,628 infrastructure projects since 2015.

, the Government of has invested more in 3,628 infrastructure projects since 2015. From 2015 to 2020, the Government of Quebec has invested $200 million in marine transportation infrastructure through the Programme de soutien aux investissements dans les infrastructures de transport maritime.

has invested in marine transportation infrastructure through the The Plan québécois des infrastructures aims to invest $130.5 billion between 2020 and 2030.

Related links

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Infrastructure in Quebec

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-qc-eng.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Website: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Chantalle Aubertin, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, Tel.: 613-941-0660, Email: [email protected]; Florence Plourde, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Transport and Minister Responsible for the Estrie Region, Tel.: 418-446-5911; Media relations, Infrastructure Canada, Tel.: 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Ministère des Transports, Communications Directorate, Quebec City: 418-644-4444, Toll free: 1-866-341-5724

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

