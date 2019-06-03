Major Investment: $3M for a New Smart Mobility Research & Development project

MONTRÉAL, June 3, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Speaking from the site of the global mobility summit Movin'On, Netlift and Prompt-InnovR announced today a $3M major investment for a research and development project in sustainable mobility, in collaboration with the Institute for Data Valorization (IVADO), Polytechnique Montréal and Université de Montréal.

The project objectives include advancing the development of cutting-edge algorithms, using artificial intelligence, optimisation and data science. Ultimately, the project aims to develop solutions to the complex issues surrounding urban automobile use, an important cause of road congestion and related greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Netlift and Prompt-InnovR each announced a contribution of $1.5M in funding for this ambitious research project.

The initiative is the result of the collaborative efforts of Polytechnique Montréal, Université de Montréal and IVADO, to provide access to the combined pool of researchers and students from some of the world's leading artificial intelligence and optimisation research centers, such as the Canada Excellence Research Chair in Data Science for Real-Time Decision-Making (CERC) of Polytechnique Montréal and Université de Montréal's Inter-University Research Centre on Enterprise Networks, Logistics and Transportation (CIRRELT).

The anticipated outcome of the 3-year research program is an expanded knowledge base and advanced technical methodologies enabling Netlift to be even more effective as an indispensable platform for reducing urban congestion and GHG emissions, confirming Netlift's leadership as an urban mobility solution at home and internationally.

"A research project in mobility of this magnitude is a first for Québec, and Netlift is extremely proud to be the initiator," declared Marc-Antoine Ducas, CEO of Netlift. "We are confident that this initiative will allow us to effectively reduce single-occupancy car use, a major social and environmental problem worldwide."

"This is a striking example of what we can achieve through collaborative research; Netlift and its partners are finding creative and innovative solutions to daily transportation problems using artificial intelligence," emphasized Luc Sirois, CEO of Prompt. "Prompt is proud to contribute to the future success of this project in improving quality of life for Quebecers."

"Bringing together academic expertise and industry-fueled demand is IVADO's primary mission," declared Nancy Laramée, Director of Partnerships at IVADO. "We are very proud to participate in a project of this magnitude with Netlift, enabling technological breakthroughs in the mobility sector."

"I am thrilled to contribute the expertise of the Chair," declared Professor Andréa Lodi, Canada Excellence Research Chair in Data Science for Real-Time Decision-Making (CERC) of Polytechnique Montréal. "Matching drivers with passengers, multi-modal route planning and the integration of real-time data are some of the technical challenges on which recent advances in optimization can have a major impact."

"This project with Netlift will allow us to develop new, more ecological models of transportation, by offering better choices to users thanks to the use of optimisation algorithms," commented University of Montréal Professor Bernard Gendron, who is also a researcher at the University's Inter-University Research Centre on Enterprise Networks, Logistics and Transportation (CIRRELT).

About Netlift

Founded in Montréal in 2012, Netlift is a planned transportation application combining carpooling and taxi rides in a simple, reliable and efficient mobile solution unique in the world. Via the smartphone application, Netlift matches passengers and drivers willing to share their ride for a small monetary compensation, optimizing available empty seats in vehicles already in circulation.

About Prompt

Prompt is a collaborative research consortium supported by the Ministry of Economy and Innovation to deploy partnerships and funding in research and development, ICT, artificial intelligence and cyber security.

About IVADO

The Institute for data valorization (IVADO) is a joint initiative of HEC Montréal, Polytechnique Montréal and Université de Montréal that brings together nearly 100 industrial, academic and government partners. With over 1 200 member researchers, IVADO is a multidisciplinary centre of advanced expertise in statistics, artificial intelligence and operations research. IVADO's mission is to 1) contribute to the development of an economic sector in big data processing for decision making; 2) create privileged partnerships between industry and the administrative, social and academic sectors; 3) contribute to the advancement of knowledge and train new generations of data scientists; and 4) foster exchange and knowledge sharing between experts, partners, researchers and students. IVADO provides a framework for six research centres: Canada Excellence Research Chair in Data Science for Real-Time Decision Making, CIRRELT, CRM, GERAD, MILA and Tech3Lab.

About Université de Montréal

Université de Montréal and its two affiliated schools, École Polytechnique (engineering) and HEC Montréal (business), are amongst the world's top universities, according to international rankings. Founded in 1878, the campus today has over 67,000 students and 2,700 professors, making Université de Montréal the second largest university in Canada. Its students are drawn to the university by its deep roots in cosmopolitan Montreal and in consideration of its tenacious dedication to its international mission.

About Polytechnique Montréal

Founded in 1873, Polytechnique Montréal, technological university, is one of Canada's largest engineering teaching and research institutions. It is the Québec leader for the scope of its engineering research activities. It is located on the campus of Université de Montréal, the largest French-language university campus in the Americas. With over 49,000 graduates, Polytechnique Montréal has educated 22% of the current members of the Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec (OIQ). The institution offers more than 120 programs. Polytechnique has 260 professors and 8,600 students. It has a global annual budget of $215 million, including a research budget of $81 million.

