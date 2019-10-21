Major donation for physical rehabilitation now and in the future

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 21, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - On September 26, at the Soirée des Grands Bâtisseurs, Joseph Broccolini, Executive Vice-President of Broccolini, announced a major donation of $100 000 in support of the REA Foundation.

Founded in 1949, Broccolini has a long history of success and a generous commitment to giving back to the community. Since it opened its doors, it has donated over $1.5 million. As the saying goes, charity begins at home. And as we continue to enjoy success and to expand our reach across Canada, we hope and intend to continue supporting these kinds of causes and to develop our long tradition of commitment to every community that Broccolini calls home.

"During the Grands Bâtisseurs evening, this foundation captured our hearts and I think it deserves all our attention. Every day, recovery from accidents and diagnoses depends on rehabilitation, an area still largely unknown by the general public. We hope that this major donation will propel the REA Foundation forward and make a difference in the quality of life of the thousands of beneficiaries it supports," said Joseph Broccolini.

"The REA Foundation, the result of a recent merger of three physical rehabilitation foundations, could not have hoped for better news! We are honoured that Broccolini has made this incredible gesture to our cause. This support will have a tangible impact on thousands of people with motor, sensory or language impairments who have to confront the challenge of physical rehabilitation," said Patrice Bergeron, Chair of the Board of Directors of the REA Foundation.

About Broccolini

A Canadian leader in the real estate sector, Broccolini offers the full range of planning, construction and management services for industrial, commercial, institutional and residential buildings. Its subsidiary, Broccolini Property Management, is currently managing a real estate complex that includes over 50 properties, totalling more than 6.5 million sq. ft. of real estate assets.

About the REA Foundation

The REA Foundation is the dedicated specialized hospital foundation for the Institut universitaire sur la réadaptation en déficience physique de Montréal (IURDPM). This university institute groups the Institut de réadaptation Gingras-Lindsay-de-Montréal, the Centre de réadaptation Lucie-Bruneau and the Institut Raymond-Dewar, all ultra-specialized in physical rehabilitation. Together, they provide care for people living with a sensory, language or motor impairment.

To support the Foundation, go to https://fondationrea.ca/en/givenow/ or call (514) 340-2707.

Photo of the official announcement: https://fondationrea.ca/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/DonBroccolini.jpg

