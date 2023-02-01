MONTREAL, Feb. 1, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - MACH is proud to announce the acquisition of the InterContinental Montreal Hotel. This prestigious hotel will be added to the group's impressive holdings of over 240 properties. Located near the Palais des congrès and nestled between Old Montreal and downtown, the InterContinental Hotel features 357 guest rooms, two gourmet restaurants and a business center with over 25,000 square feet of conference and event space. The 26-storey building offers a total of 325,000 sq. ft. and is attached to the World Trade Centre Montreal.

Hôtel InterContinental Montréal (CNW Group/Groupe Mach Inc.)

"The InterContinental Hotel is a real estate asset with incredible potential. In the coming months, we will be implementing a major investment plan to bring the hotel up to the highest standards of quality and luxury. Beyond this acquisition, we are proud to have a team of more than 220 experienced employees join our large family, recognized for their outstanding service for which the InterContinental is renowned," said Vincent Chiara, President and Founder of MACH.

Built in 1991, the InterContinental Hotel, located at 360 St. Antoine Street West in Montreal, consists of two buildings. The newer building, a single 26-story tower, is primarily comprised of guest rooms and suites, while the older Nordheimer building, dating back to 1888, houses conference and event space.

About MACH ( www.groupemach.com)

Founded in 2000, Groupe MACH has never ceased to surpass itself. Its real estate projects are perfectly adapted to the challenges of our time: inclusive, sustainable and in harmony with their communities. MACH imposes the greatest rigor on itself and adheres to best practices in governance and sustainable development. Today, MACH is one of the leading private real estate owners and developers in Canada.

Representing 40 M ft², its real estate portfolio includes more than 240 properties and some of Montreal's landmark buildings, such as the Sun Life Building, the 1000 De La Gauchetière, the CIBC Tower, Place Victoria and the KPMG Tower, as well as Complexe Jules-Dallaire and Place de la Cité in Quebec City. In recent months, MACH has made a powerful entrance into the Ontario market and is now expanding to the Maritimes.

