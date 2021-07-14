Maison Saint-Gabriel is Reopening

With three new digital tours

MONTRÉAL, July 14, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - On July 15 Maison Saint-Gabriel, Museum and Historic Site, will begin welcoming visitors once again. Like many cultural organizations, the museum took advantage of the period of closure caused by the pandemic to renew itself.

Known for its historical mediation activities with guides in period costume, the museum now offers three new digital tours. Visitors can now explore the old farmhouse, its gardens and the attractions of this historical site at their own pace using their smartphone and their headphones. They can choose their tour according to their interests and the time they wish to spend on their visit.

Authenticity and humour

During a guided tour, the guide interacts with the visitor. In addition to recounting the story of the site and the daily life of its inhabitants, the guide shares historical anecdotes and provides little-known facts.

"Interactions outside of the main narrative is often what stands out. We wanted to preserve this aspect of the tour in our digital experience" explains Véronique St-Pierre, Communications Manager, who was involved in the conceptualization of the project. Although there are no guided tours in the house at this time, guides are present in the exhibit rooms to answer visitors' questions.

For many years, the programme at Maison Saint-Gabriel has always given a special place to storytellers. "Thus, it was only natural to call on the services of storyteller Marc-André Fortin," says Ms. St-Pierre.

"Marc-André is an effective communicator and his character Joachim enabled us to take a more humorous approach. His audio and video interventions, which punctuate the tour of the house, allow our visitors to travel through time, giving life to educational content with playful interactions, especially with the younger audience."

Also featured this summer: the garden experience

A new digital horticultural tour has been added to the garden experience at Maison Saint-Gabriel. This very popular guided tour of these gardens restored in the spirit of the 17th century is back until August 29.

Good to know:

Online Ticketing required

Free for kids this summer (conditions applies)

Open from Thursday to Sunday, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

