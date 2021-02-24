MONTRÉAL, Feb. 24 2021 /CNW/ - Maison Birks, Canada's premier fine jewellery and timepiece house, expands its e-commerce platform, MaisonBirks.com, to include TUDOR.

TUDOR is an award-winning Swiss-made watch brand that offers mechanical watches with refined aesthetics. Since originating in 1926, TUDOR demonstrates reliability and value. TUDOR is already available at 3 Maison Birks boutiques in Canada and as of February 16 th it is available for purchase through MaisonBirks.com.

"As Canada's premier luxury jewellery and timepiece destination, we are pleased to announce this enhancement to our leading online offering," says Jean-Christophe Bédos, President and CEO of Birks Group Inc. "While we continue to expand our e-commerce brands portfolio and product assortment, we are also innovating in the way we interact with our clients online. The addition of Tudor watches to our online offering confirms our position as the number one destination for luxury watch and jewellery shopping in Canada."

This expanded online offering comes as Maison Birks announces the reopening of boutiques in Quebec and Ontario following the lessening of restrictions imposed by the Quebec and Ontario provincial governments as a result of COVID-19. Following the guidelines put in place by the provincial governments, the following boutiques have reopened on the indicated dates:

Quebec – February 8th

Maison Birks downtown Montreal , Carrefour Laval, Quartier Dix30, Place Ste-Foy and Fairview Pointe-Claire

Ontario – February 16th

Maison Birks Rideau Centre, Bayshore Centre, Oshawa Centre and Mapleview

Clients can continue to make arrangements for storefront pickup through Maison Birks' Concierge Service by phone at +1 (855) 873-7373 and email at [email protected]. Select boutiques are also offering virtual appointments, where clients can receive elevated service through video chat. Virtual appointments can be scheduled online at https://www.maisonbirks.com/en/virtual-appointment.

Clients can continue to shop online 24/7 at MaisonBirks.com and benefit from complimentary shipping across Canada.

About Birks Group Inc.

Birks Group is a leading designer of fine jewellery, timepieces and gifts and operator of luxury jewellery stores in Canada. As of February 2021, the Company operates 26 stores under the Maison Birks brand in most major metropolitan markets in Canada, one retail location in Calgary under the Brinkhaus brand, one retail location in Vancouver operated under the Graff brand and one location in Vancouver under the Patek Philippe brand. Bijoux Birks fine jewellery collections are also available through Mappin & Webb and Goldsmiths locations in the United Kingdom in addition to several jewellery retailers across North America. Birks was founded in 1879 and has become Canada's premier retailer and designer of fine jewellery, timepieces and gifts. Additional information can be found on Birks' web site, www.birks.com.

