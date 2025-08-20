TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Aug. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Mainline Information Systems, now Pellera Technologies, is pleased to announce it has been recognized as NetApp's North America East Region Partner of the Year for FY'25. This prestigious award highlights the company's exceptional ability to deliver customer-centered solutions across NetApp's cloud, flash, and Keystone® portfolios.

The North America Partner Award winners have been instrumental in helping customers build intelligent data infrastructure that can securely evolve and scale with their needs by driving sales of NetApp's solutions and services. Each winning partner has demonstrated a thorough understanding of the NetApp portfolio and has proven their ability to leverage NetApp's innovative solutions and services to give customers the confidence they need to overcome today's biggest technology challenges.

"With enterprise AI adoption accelerating, we're at an exciting crossroads where solution providers can shape the next wave of technological innovation," said Jenni Flinders, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Partner Organization at NetApp. "I want to congratulate Mainline Information Systems, now Pellera Technologies, on being named East Region Partner of the Year. Their partnership is integral to NetApp's success as we work together to give customers the confidence they need to navigate the era of intelligence."

"We are honored to be acknowledged as NetApp's 2025 East Region Partner of the Year," stated Jeff Dobbelaere, President and Chief Operating Officer of Pellera Technologies. "This recognition underscores the strength of our partnership with NetApp and our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower businesses through intelligent data infrastructure and innovation. As Pellera Technologies, we look forward to scaling new heights together with NetApp and driving success for our clients."

About Pellera Technologies

Pellera is where innovation powers progress. By merging the expertise of Converge Technology Solutions and Mainline Information Systems, we deliver unparalleled IT solutions that drive momentum for enterprise clients worldwide. Our comprehensive suite of digital infrastructure, hybrid cloud, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence solutions transforms challenges into opportunities. With our AIM (Advise, Implement, Manage) methodology, we ensure solutions are tailored to your specific needs, aligning seamlessly with existing systems to drive success without complexity. We don't just keep you moving forward, we help you scale without limits.

At Pellera, momentum builds here—with technology that elevates potential, fosters resilience, and shapes a future where businesses can thrive.

