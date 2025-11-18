Pellera Technologies Joins Guardant Health and Industry Leaders in Single Namespace Working Group to Transform Global Data Access

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Nov. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Pellera Technologies, a leader in enterprise IT solutions, today announced its foundational role in the Single Namespace Working Group (SNS), a cross-industry consortium that has drafted the first open standard for exabyte-scale data interoperability.

This pioneering effort brings together 34 leading technology providers, end users, and service providers, including Guardant Health, to create a unified framework that transforms how organizations access and leverage globally distributed data.

A single namespace creates a unified view of data distributed across clouds, on-premises storage, and remote locations. By making all data accessible everywhere, organizations can run compute workloads anywhere without worrying about data locality, transforming it from a technical constraint into a strategic business decision.

For enterprises, this means:

AI-ready infrastructure : Seamless access to massive datasets required for machine learning and analytics

: Seamless access to massive datasets required for machine learning and analytics Accelerated collaboration : Research teams, clinicians, and data scientists can work together without manual data transfers

: Research teams, clinicians, and data scientists can work together without manual data transfers Vendor interoperability : Freedom to work across storage providers without disruption

: Freedom to work across storage providers without disruption Scalability: Infrastructure that grows with organizational needs, from terabytes to exabytes

Over the past 18 months, Pellera has been instrumental in shaping this transformative standard, contributing technical expertise, vendor partnerships, and strategic end-user relationships that are accelerating the adoption of single namespace architecture across industries. Pellera has also been a catalyst in assembling the diverse group of participants that make SNS possible. The company introduced many of the consortium's key technology vendors to Guardant Health and Genentech, including IBM, Seagate, Lumen, NetApp, Panzura, and Hammerspace. These partnerships are essential to creating an interoperable standard that works across platforms and providers.

"This is about more than technology, it's about empowering organizations to do more with their data," said Greg Berard, CEO of Pellera Technologies. "By helping establish this open standard, we're enabling seamless collaboration, accelerating innovation, and breaking down the barriers that have long prevented organizations from unlocking the full potential of their distributed data ecosystems."

About Pellera Technologies

Pellera is where innovation powers progress. By merging the expertise of Converge Technology Solutions and Mainline Information Systems, we deliver unparalleled IT solutions that drive momentum for enterprise clients worldwide. Our comprehensive suite of digital infrastructure, hybrid cloud, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence solutions transforms challenges into opportunities. With our AIM (Advise, Implement, Manage) methodology, we ensure solutions are tailored to your specific needs, aligning seamlessly with existing systems to drive success without complexity. We don't just keep you moving forward, we help you scale without limits.

At Pellera, momentum builds here--with technology that elevates potential, fosters resilience, and shapes a future where businesses can thrive.

