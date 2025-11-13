Pellera Technologies Receives Global Clumio Growth Partner of the Year at 2025 Commvault Fearless Awards

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Nov. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Pellera Technologies, is pleased to announce that it has been named Global Clumio Growth Partner of the Year in the Commvault Fearless Awards 2025. This global recognition celebrates Pellera's unwavering commitment to cyber resilience and delivering exceptional business outcomes in the face of threats, barriers, and business challenges. Pellera's selection as Global Clumio Growth Partner of the Year reflects the company's exceptional performance in accelerating cloud-native data protection solutions and demonstrating measurable growth in helping organizations modernize their data resilience strategies.

The Commvault Fearless Awards honor partners who demonstrate fearless commitment to a new era of unified, cloud-native, AI-driven resilience. Honorees across Commvault's global partner ecosystem were recognized across 24 categories, including Champion, Alliance, GSI Growth, Cyber Readiness, Cloud Excellence, and Breakthrough Awards.

"Our partners embody what it means to be fearless. These awards celebrate partners who deliver exceptional customer outcomes -- accelerating enterprise readiness and resilience by unifying data security, governance, and recovery. Together, we're helping organizations reduce risk, operate safely across hybrid environments, and harness the power of AI to drive growth and stay competitive," said Michelle Graff, Senior Vice President, Global Partners & Channel Sales at Commvault.

"This award demonstrates Pellera's passionate commitment to empowering organizations with the cyber resilience they need to thrive," said Greg Berard, CEO of Pellera Technologies. "We're proud to partner with Commvault in delivering transformative solutions that don't just protect our clients, but unlock their potential to achieve measurable, game-changing results."

Commvault announced the winners of the Fearless Awards on November 12 at its annual SHIFT event in New York City. A full list of all winners can be found here. To access sessions focused on Cyber Resilience in the Cloud, Security Strategy, and the biggest highlights from SHIFT NYC, register for SHIFT Virtual on November 19.

About Pellera Technologies

Pellera is where innovation powers progress. By merging the expertise of Converge Technology Solutions and Mainline Information Systems, we deliver unparalleled IT solutions that drive momentum for enterprise clients worldwide. Our comprehensive suite of digital infrastructure, hybrid cloud, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence solutions transforms challenges into opportunities. With our AIM (Advise, Implement, Manage) methodology, we ensure solutions are tailored to your specific needs, aligning seamlessly with existing systems to drive success without complexity. We don't just keep you moving forward, we help you scale without limits.

At Pellera, momentum builds here--with technology that elevates potential, fosters resilience, and shapes a future where businesses can thrive.

