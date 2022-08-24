MaidPro Launches Fresh Branding Campaign Focused on Customer Experience

Garrand Moehlenkamp delivers new manifesto, tagline and visual brand identity to support MaidPro's strategic vision, growth and consumer awareness

BOSTON, Aug. 24, 2022 /CNW/ -- MaidPro, a leading professional home cleaning service franchisor, today announces its rebranding initiative, introducing a new visual identity that aligns with the company's customer-centric approach. Portland, Maine-based Garrand Moehlenkamp served as the company's branding agency to spearhead the refresh, building upon MaidPro's established reputation while elevating its benefits as a trusted home cleaning partner. The initiative includes a new tagline, "Cleaning is Deeper with MaidPro," as well as a fresh manifesto and modern visual brand identity, timed to align with International Housekeepers Week, Sept. 11- 17. The company's website evolution is underway and expected to be finalized by the end of 2022.

MaidPro's brand refresh was developed to highlight the peace of mind that is offered by its home cleaning services that take the dirt off customers' hands and out of their homes. Focused on the contentment that can only be achieved in a comfortable and clean living space, MaidPro highlights its mission to allow individuals to spend more time enjoying life and doing the things they love. The home cleaning franchisor works with customers to tailor personalized cleaning services, from once a month deep-cleans to weekly spruce-ups. The company's new branding efforts prioritize the stress relief, relaxation and comfort created through a clean home environment.

"At MaidPro, we know that a deeply cleaned home guarantees less dirt and clutter and is often the key to less stress and anxieties – and more joy," said MaidPro Brand President Tom Manchester. "This marked shift in our communication approach aims to tap into the pathos of homeowners and emphasize how impactful a clean space can be for mental health and wellbeing. We recognize that our customers have choices when selecting a home cleaning partner, and this new direction reinforces our commitment to being a trusted and dependable resource for our customers across North America."

The modern-day definition of "home" has evolved to mean so much more than a roof overhead, but instead a sanctuary where life happens. Between work, play, rest and family care, homes get messy, and anxieties can run high. Housekeeping increases quality of life, allowing customers to live happily, healthily and proudly in their most cherished spaces. MaidPro's new branding will reflect its reimagination of "clean," providing visible results and a deeper, more meaningful connection to home.

MaidPro is a Boston-based home cleaning services provider with over 285 franchise locations in 38 states, the District of Columbia and Canada. The company, which was founded in 1991, is an industry leader, taking pride in its strong owner community, cutting-edge technology and creative marketing. As a consumer-focused brand, MaidPro customizes each service to fit every individual homeowner's needs. The 49-Point Checklist ensures that no surface goes untouched, allowing the customer to personalize their cleaning service with products that are safe and effective. With flexible options in scheduling, services and budget options, MaidPro helps homeowners unwind while its professional cleaners get to work.

