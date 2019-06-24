Mahmud Jamal of Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP appointed to Ontario Court of Appeal

TORONTO, June 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP is pleased to congratulate Mahmud Jamal on his appointment today as a Justice of Appeal of the Court of Appeal for Ontario. Mahmud Jamal served as an esteemed partner and member of Osler's National Litigation practice from 1996-2019.

"Mahmud's appointment is fitting given his prominence as one of the country's leading advocates and his contributions to the profession," says Doug Bryce, Osler's National Managing Partner. "We are delighted he has received this exceptional honour, and while we will miss his many contributions to our firm, we know that he will serve the court with distinction and will be an exemplary justice on the Court of Appeal."

A highly respected litigator who practised in the fields of appellate litigation, constitutional and public law, class actions, and commercial litigation, Mahmud Jamal has appeared before the Supreme Court of Canada in 35 appeals, addressing a wide range of civil, constitutional, criminal, and regulatory issues, and before numerous provincial courts and federal and provincial administrative tribunals.

"Mahmud has long been held as a top litigator on complex commercial and constitutional matters by clients and peers," says Sonia Bjorkquist, National Chair of Osler's Litigation Group. "He is uniquely accomplished in the litigation space and, while we will miss him deeply, his thought leadership, insight and influence will carry on in the many he mentored and worked with at Osler and in our appellate jurisprudence going forward."

Throughout his legal career, Mahmud Jamal has made a considerable impact in the legal community, serving as a director of the Canadian Civil Liberties Association, The Advocates' Society, and the Osgoode Society for Canadian Legal History. He has also been actively involved in legal education and professional development, as an educator, author and speaker, and served as the chair of Osler's pro bono program and a member of its Partnership Board.

About Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP

Osler is a leading law firm with a singular focus – your business. From Toronto, Montréal, Calgary, Ottawa, Vancouver and New York, we advise our Canadian, U.S. and international clients on an array of domestic and cross-border legal issues. Our collaborative "one firm" approach draws on the expertise of over 400 lawyers to provide responsive, proactive and practical legal solutions driven by your business needs. For over 150 years, we've built a reputation for solving problems, removing obstacles, and providing the answers you need, when you need them. It's law that works.

Federal Government Announcement Notice

Government of Canada announces judicial appointments in the province of Ontario

SOURCE Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP - Toronto

For further information: Rebecca Goldberg, 416-646-4485 or rgoldberg@osler.com

Related Links

www.osler.com

