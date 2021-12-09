Together with three of Canada's most sought-after designers, the world of indulgence, fashion, and art comes to an intersection. Designers include Lesley Hampton , Andrew Coimbra and Marie-Ève Lecavalier who each showcase bold, authentic, self-expression in their designs while drawing inspiration from the iconic silhouette of the Magnum ice cream bar.

The collection is inspired by the iconic experience one can only get from Magnum ice cream. The puzzle box features a magnetic closure that clicks into place which is reminiscent of the sound of the signature crack of biting into a Magnum ice cream bar. Inside the box are layers of indulgence, from a masterfully designed puzzle to a carefully curated playlist by each designer to incorporate an auditory experience. Last but not least, gift certificates for a complimentary Magnum ice cream have also been placed inside the box to enhance everyday indulgence for Canadians at home.

"The Designer Puzzle collection is a multi-sensorial experience from beginning to end, just like our iconic Magnum ice cream bars," said Chelsea Choy, Marketing Lead, Magnum Ice Cream. "From the signature crack of rich Belgian chocolate to the luscious sauce and velvety ice cream, Magnum's layers of indulgence are unique and we are thrilled to have collaborated with trailblazing designers to celebrate our anniversary in this one-of-a-kind way."

All puzzles are made locally and sold exclusively in-store and online at the Drake General Store and select Drake Devonshire retail locations. Each 504-piece puzzle retails at $40 with all proceeds benefiting a community organization selected by the designer. Community organizations include The Native Arts Society selected by Lesley Hampton, The 519 selected by Andrew Coimbra, and Montreal Sexual Assault Centre ( MSAC) selected by Marie-Ève Lecavalier.

For more information on the limited-edition puzzles please go to www.drakegeneralstore.ca or visit www.magnumicecream.com/ca/en/stories.

About Magnum®

Launched in 1989, Magnum® was the first hand held ice cream developed as a premium adult offering. Today, Magnum® ice cream is one of the world's leading ice cream brands, selling more than one billion units annually worldwide. An international ice cream sensation loved in over 43 countries, Magnum® achieved full national distribution in Canada in May 2011. An international ice cream sensation loved in over 43 countries, Magnum® achieved full national distribution in Canada in May 2011.

Magnum® ice cream bars are the ultimate ice cream and chocolate indulgence, using only the finest premium ingredients like velvety vanilla bean ice cream and are the only ice cream bars made with Belgian chocolate. All Magnum ice creams – including Magnum Double ice cream bars, Magnum Classic ice cream bars, and Magnum Mini ice cream bars – are expertly crafted with sustainably sourced cocoa from Rainforest Alliance Certified farms.

MAGNUM is a registered mark used under license by Unilever Canada, Toronto, Ontario M4W 3R2

SOURCE Magnum Ice Cream Canada

For further information: Rachel Hlinko, Weber Shandwick, [email protected]