NEW YORK, July 30, 2024 /CNW/ -- Magic EdTech is proud to announce that its flagship digital learning platform, MagicBox, has been named the winner of the 2024 APEX Award for Publication Excellence in the 'Electronic Media - Education and Training' category. This prestigious award recognizes outstanding publications from professional communicators across various industries.

The 36th annual APEX Awards received more than 1,100 entries from across the nation which exhibited an exceptional level of excellence, making the judges' task of selecting the winners particularly challenging.

"We are honored to receive the 2024 APEX Award for Publication Excellence," said Satadeep Mitra, Chief Strategy Officer at MagicBox. "This recognition is a testament to our team's dedication to providing innovative and impactful digital learning solutions. MagicBox continues to set the standard in the education and training sector, and this award highlights our commitment to excellence."

MagicBox has been instrumental in transforming digital learning experiences by integrating AI for educators, students, and publishers by offering a comprehensive platform that supports interactive content creation, seamless integration, and robust analytics. This award highlights the platform's effectiveness in leveraging AI to enhance teaching and learning, streamline content creation, and support educational publishers.

About Magic EdTech

Based in New York, Magic EdTech is an educational technology and content services company that delivers digital learning products. Magic EdTech brings a deep understanding of serving the education markets – with a mission to deliver digital learning for everyone, which it has been pursuing for over two decades with a team of 1300+ experts. Its flagship platform, MagicBox, is focused on creating and conceptualizing digital learning solutions for K-12 and higher education.

