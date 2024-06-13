MagicBox Recognized as 'Publishing Software of the Year' in EdTech Breakthrough Awards 2024

NEW YORK, June 13, 2024 /CNW/ -- Magic EdTech's flagship digital learning platform, MagicBox , announced it has been named the winner of the Publishing Software of the Year at the sixth annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards.

These esteemed awards celebrate excellence in the education technology sector, recognizing the creativity, hard work, and success of edtech companies worldwide. MagicBox's latest accolade highlights its growing prominence among publishers and educational organizations.

With a user base of over 7 million learners, teachers, and publishers globally, MagicBox has firmly established itself as a trusted platform that significantly impacts the digital learning landscape. This recognition from the EdTech Breakthrough Awards further cements MagicBox's position as a leader in the field.

"We are thrilled to receive this recognition from the EdTech Breakthrough Awards," said Satadeep Mitra, Chief Strategy Officer at MagicBox. "This award underscores our commitment to providing innovative and effective digital learning solutions that empower publishers and educational organizations. By integrating AI-powered tools, we are able to offer advanced capabilities for content creation, distribution, and management, ensuring that our platform meets the evolving needs of the education landscape. We are dedicated to continuing our mission of transforming education through technology."

The EdTech Breakthrough Awards aim to perform the deepest evaluations of the global educational technology industry each year to recognize and highlight the 'breakthrough' edtech solutions and companies. With over 2,500 nominations received this year from all over the world, MagicBox's achievement is a notable milestone.

For more information on award selection criteria and process, visit the Edtech Breakthrough Awards website.

About Magic EdTech

Based in New York, Magic EdTech is an educational technology and content services company that delivers digital learning products. Magic brings a deep understanding of serving the education markets – with a mission to deliver digital learning for everyone, which it has been pursuing for over two decades with a team of 1300+ experts. Its flagship platform, MagicBox, is focused on creating and conceptualizing digital learning solutions for K-12 and higher education.

About Edtech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the EdTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in educational technology products, companies and people. The EdTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough educational technology in categories including e-learning, student engagement, school administration, career preparation, language learning, STEM and more. For more information, visit EdTechBreakthrough.com.

