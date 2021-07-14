Magic EdTech expands its leadership team to deliver impactful digital learning for everyone

Annu will lead Magic's products group and propel its high growth journey by leveraging his experience in building cutting-edge enterprise platforms in competitive markets. Magic EdTech's flagship product, MagicBox, currently serves 5M+ users.

Annu brings 20+ years of experience in building customer-centric platforms that enable organizations to unlock their full potential.

Before working at Magic, Annu worked at Hobsons Inc (acquired by EAB), where he led product engineering and data science groups for the Higher-Ed Student Success product line and later delivery for all of Hobsons product teams. Annu is passionate about advancing the noble cause of human capital development and has been a part of the mission to help over 15 million students succeed in achieving their goals.

Speaking on this occasion, Acky Kamdar, CEO, Magic EdTech, said, "I am excited to bring Annu into Magic's leadership team to lead its growth in the coming years. Annu brings his experience in building world-class edtech technology platforms and has solved some of the toughest problems, specifically in the retention and intervention learning business. Today's world needs leaders who can deliver digital learning for everyone, and Magic will continue to invest in talent to serve the learning community. "

Annu Singh said, "I am excited to be part of Magic's mission and commitment to humanity's pursuit of happiness by making lifelong digital learning equitable, affordable and sustainable.

The last few years and especially the last year have shown that the learning experience has to be highly engaging and effective for all students, teachers across socio-economic aspects globally, in or outside a classroom. I am super passionate about the impact that the Magic team and our customers are working towards in making digital learning more interactive, accessible, mobile, analytics-informed, and immersive."

About Magic EdTech

Magic EdTech , a New York-headquartered Great Place to Work-Certified™ company, develops digital learning products and platforms for education companies. The company has served over 200 clients worldwide and has built long-standing relationships with most of them over the last decade. Magic's experience of delivering learning platforms with analytics to empower students and educators manifests in its cloud-hosted out-of-the-box SaaS platform, MagicBox (Gold Award winner, IMS, Learning Impact Award 2020 - https://www.getmagicbox.com ) that serves by 5MM students globally.

