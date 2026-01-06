Magic EdTech Appoints Runu Jain as Chief Human Resources Officer

Seasoned HR leader with more than 25 years of experience to strengthen global talent and culture as Magic expands its footprint.



NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2026 /CNW/ -- Magic EdTech, a pioneer in digital learning with the vision to enable 'Digital Learning for Everyone', announced the appointment of Runu Jain as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). In this role, Runu will lead Magic EdTech's global people strategy, including talent development, culture, and organizational design across its teams in the United States, India, the United Kingdom, and other locations.

Runu brings over 25 years of HR leadership experience, having driven people strategy, organizational development, and culture transformation at companies such as Birlasoft, IBM, Genpact, Federal Express, Amway, and RPG Enterprises. Her work aligning talent management, leadership development, workforce planning, and employee engagement with business goals has earned her multiple recognitions, including BW People Future Leaders in Indian HR 2025, CK Birla Group's Chairman's Circle 2024, and IBM's Eminence and Excellence Award, among others.

"Magic's growth over the last few years has been driven by two things: our focus on learning outcomes and the people who make that work possible," said Acky Kamdar, CEO of Magic EdTech. "As we scale our AI-enabled solutions and expand our global footprint, we need a people strategy that matches our ambition. Runu brings a deep understanding of building high-performing, human-centered organizations, and I'm excited to have her help shape the next phase of Magic's journey."

As CHRO, Runu will be responsible for strengthening Magic EdTech's global talent pipeline, advancing leadership development, and evolving programs that support inclusion, engagement, and long-term career growth for 'Magicians' worldwide. She will partner closely with the executive team to align people practices with the company's strategic priorities in AI, accessibility, and platform engineering for education.

"I'm thrilled to join Magic EdTech at a time when education and technology are converging in such meaningful ways," said Runu Jain, CHRO, Magic EdTech. "Magic's commitment to access, equity, and learning outcomes really resonates with me. My focus will be to build on that strong foundation and create an environment where people can do their best work, grow their skills, and feel proud of the impact they're making for learners around the world."

Runu's appointment comes as Magic EdTech marks 35 years in digital learning and continues to expand its global presence with new offices in locations such as London and Indore, deeper partnerships with leading AI and cloud providers, and an expanded services portfolio across accessibility, data, and AI-native learning platforms.

Magic EdTech is a New York–based digital learning company with over 1,300+ professionals globally. The company provides end-to-end services in learning platform development, immersive learning, accessibility, and AI enablement for EdTech providers, publishers, K–12 and higher education institutions, and workforce learning organizations. For 35 years, Magic EdTech has focused on designing and building learning products and platforms that deliver better learning outcomes by effectively engineering technology, with a vision to enable Digital Learning for Everyone.

