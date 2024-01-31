Since its 2020 launch in the United Kingdom, Madri Excepcional has become a favourite for British pubgoers and is Molson Coors' top-performing new brand of the last 20 years

TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2024 /CNW/ - Molson Coors Beverage Company ("MCBC" or "Molson Coors") (NYSE: TAP) (NYSE: TAP.A) is excited to introduce Madrí Excepcional to beer lovers in Canada starting this February. Following a wildly successful debut in the United Kingdom in 2020, Madri Excepcional has quickly become one of the most popular brands on the British pub scene and in grocery stores across the U.K. Inspired by El Alma de Madrid, Madri Excepcional is the first collaboration between Molson Coors and La Sagra brewery near Madrid. The outcome is a European-style lager positioned within Molson Coors' roster of high-end offerings and has been cited as the company's most successful new brand launch of the past several decades.

MADRI EXCEPCIONAL, INSPIRED BY THE SOUL OF MADRID AND THE FASTEST-GROWING BEER IN THE UNITED KINGDOM, LANDS IN CANADA (CNW Group/Molson Coors Canada)

"We're thrilled with Madrí Excepcional's success in the U.K., Molson Coors' most successful European innovation. In just three years, the brand became the second largest above-premium lager in on-premise locations and the third-largest World beer across all channels in the UK," said Frederic Landtmeters, President of Molson Coors Canada. "Above premium world beers are growing in Canada, and Madrí Excepcional aims to establish itself as a standout player in the market through its distinct branding, great taste, and authentic Spanish appeal. We expect the beer's distinctive Spanish vibe to connect with Canadian consumers, offering a refreshing choice for beer enthusiasts."

Madrí Excepcional aims to capture "El alma de Madrid" or "The Soul of Madrid" and has all the taste characteristics of a modern Spanish-style lager – crisp, smooth, and refreshing; brewed at 4.6% ABV.

The heart and soul of this brand lies in the magic of contemporary Madrid: modern, progressive, and urban. Yet, it never loses sight of the rich culture and traditions cultivated in Spain, over thousands of years. This fusion of innovation and heritage is what sets the brand apart, making it truly Excepcional. The brand is embodied by the "Chulapo", representing a group of people from 19th century Madrid, famous for their elaborate style and cheeky attitude. This distinctive figure takes center stage on the product packaging and in communication materials. Today, the term is often used to refer to the people of Madrid, and the spirt of the original Chulapo's which continues to live on within them.

The launch will be bolstered by a significant investment, fueling brand exposure through TV, social, and digital media. High-profile partnerships and activations will emphasize the brand's alignment with progressive art, food, and music cultures.

In March 2024, Madrí Excepcional will be available on draught in on-premise venues and on shelves in key retail locations across Canada.

