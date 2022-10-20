Madison's Lumber Reporter Platinum Anniversary: 70 Years and Counting

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - This month marks Madison's Lumber Reporter's Platinum Anniversary!

Exactly 70 years ago Madison's Lumber Reporter published its first issue, promoting an independent market survey covering fir, hemlock, cedar, and western white spruce. Seventy years later, Madison's is still an independent voice in the lumber industry.

Hard to believe it's already been 70 years of accurate, timely, and relevant analysis in the lumber industry. From Madison's very first issue, Madison's Lumber Reporter published independent industry commentary… and guess what, still does! Seventy years of weekly analysis, that's over 3,500-word detailed commentaries to give the big picture on raw data.

Madison's Lumber Reporter is the premiere source for softwood lumber news, prices, industry insight, and industry contacts. Madison's has a variety of products to meet all information needs including:

What has made Madison's so relevant for 70 years? The commentary of course! Check out these vintage Madison's Lumber Reporter market survey analysis: as accurate then as they are today. Want to see more and go down memory lane? Visit the retrospective page: https://madisonsreport.com/interactions/

STAY AHEAD of US housing price data by getting access to softwood lumber prices. Released every Friday for that week, since 1952 Madison's Lumber Prices is used by the forest products industry as a price guide for North American construction framing dimension softwood lumber. These are, of course, the inputs into US and Canadian home building materials.

Seventy years of growth at Madison's Lumber Reporter: what started as commentary and data focused on lumber has now grown to publications across 5 areas of forestry:

an industry leading interactive tool;

an expanding sawmill directory;

a wood pellet price guide;

a BC coast log price report;

a popular YouTube channel;

and more!

What will the next 70 years bring? Stay current on the forest industry: visit the website to learn more about Madison's growing products offerings: https://madisonsreport.com/products/

Check out the vintage Madison's Lumber Reporter's commentary that came out 70 years ago: Madison's has been on the pulse of international forestry markets since its beginnings! Already then, Madison's Lumber Reporter looked at the larger trends and conveyed that important information to its readers. Today, Madison's continues to bring accurate and innovative analysis: make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel to get the bigger view: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIxRWeR1MCv1aTosFuCR_zw

Shrewd investors know that construction framing softwood lumber prices are a good leading indicator for US housing activity, including home building and home sales. Don't miss out, get lumber price data updates directly to your desktop every Friday morning.

From ink and paper to an interactive digital tool, Madison's Lumber Reporter has evolved with technology over the past 70 years! The most current data, and always improving ways to get that important information to industry. Get access to the custom data comparison and historical prices with Madison's Interactive lumber Price Graphing Tool: https://madisonsreport.com/products/madisons-reporter/

Madison's Lumber Reporter has published weekly, 50 times a year, for over 70 years. Madison's subscribers have never missed a beat when it comes to timely information on the forestry industry. Check out the blog and YouTube channel to see what you may be missing!

With over 70 years' experience, and expanding product offerings, Madison's Lumber Reporter remains the best resource for all forestry industry professionals.

THANKS for celebrating our platinum anniversary! Don't miss out on the next 70 years, subscribe today and never again miss important data, accurate analysis, or timely information.

Established in 1952, Madison's Lumber Prices is the premiere source for North American softwood lumber news, prices, industry insight, and industry contacts. The weekly Madison's Lumber Reporter publishes current Canadian and US construction framing dimension lumber and panel wholesaler pricing information 50 weeks a year and access to historical pricing as well.

Madison's offers a variety of products to meet your information needs regarding the North American forest products industry including:

