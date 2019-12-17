Madison's Lumber Reporter - North America Softwood Lumber Prices, US House Prices: 2016 - 2019

"The wholesaler price of benchmark softwood lumber commodity Western Spruce-Pine-Fir KD 2x4 #2&Btr for December 10 was unchanged from the week before, still at US$394 mfbm (net FOB sawmill; cash price, or "print")."

The Case Shiller Home Price Index in the US reached an all-time high of 218.27 Index Points in September of 2019.

US house price appreciation inched up slightly in September with year-ago growth in the 20-city composite index rising to 2.1%, up from 2% in August, said the latest Case Shiller indices from Moody's Analytics. In addition, year-ago growth in the 10-city composite index held steady at 1.5%. Further, growth in the national house price index increased to 3.2% from 3.1% in the previous month.

"Compared to historical trend, week of December 10, 2019 wholesaler price of benchmark softwood construction framing dimension lumber commodity Western Spruce-Pine-Fir KD 2x4 #2&Btr rose further; up by another +$25, or +7%, relative to the 1-year rolling average price of US$369 mfbm, and is down -$44, or -10%, relative to the 2-year rolling average price of US$438 mfbm."

The below table is a comparison of recent highs, in June 2018, and current December 2019 benchmark dimension softwood lumber 2x4 prices compared to historical highs of 2004/05 and compared to recent lows of Sept 2015:

