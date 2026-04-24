https://www.nahb.org/news-and-economics/housing-economics/national-statistics/framing-lumber-prices

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During this time of fast-moving changes in wood products manufacturing and with construction activity, don't miss out on the benefits which Madison's powerful tools give you, as an immediate window into the North American lumber industry.

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Behind our strong reputations is the powerful Madison's Lumber Price Dashboard--a comprehensive, interactive tool delivering weekly updates on hundreds of softwood lumber and panel prices, along with deep historical data and expert market insights. Used by industry professionals, investors, and analysts, Madison's data has long been considered a leading indicator of housing activity across North America:

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497 individual softwood lumber and panel prices, updated weekly

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always accurate and timely weekly commentary Price sheet that can be filtered, searched, and sorted according to your needs

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Madison's weekly lumber price data is essential to construction industry professionals, sawmill owners, managers, and investors to make long term, strategic decisions. Shrewd investors know that construction framing softwood lumber prices are a leading indicator for US housing activity, including home building, and home sales.

For more details visit our website: https://madisonsreport.com/products/lumber-price-dashboard/

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Keta Kosman

Publisher

Madison's Lumber Reporter, est. 1952

Vancouver, BC, Canada

www.madisonsreport.com

604 319-2266

Established in 1952, Madison's Lumber Prices is your premiere source for North American softwood lumber news, prices, industry insight, and industry contacts. The weekly Madison's Lumber Reporter publishes current Canadian and US construction framing dimension lumber and panel wholesaler pricing information 50 weeks a year and access to historical pricing as well.

Madison's offers a variety of products to meet your information needs regarding the North American forest products industry including:

Madison's Lumber Prices Dashboard: https://madisonsreport.com/products/lumber-price-dashboard/

Madison's Heating Wood Pellet Prices: https://madisonsreport.com/products/pellets/

Madison's British Columbia Coast Log Prices: https://madisonsreport.com/products/bc-coastal-logs/

Madison's Sawmill Curtailment Lookout: https://madisonsreport.com/products/sawmill-lookout/

SOURCE Madison's Lumber Reporter