VANCOUVER, BC, May 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Madison's Lumber Reporter, your premiere source for weekly softwood lumber prices and market commentary since 1952, is overjoyed to announce the brand new Madison's Lumber Prices Index. This innovative economic index is designed to provide businesses, policymakers, and investors with invaluable insights into the current economic landscape, empowering them to make data-driven decisions and stay ahead of the competition.

In recent years it has become clear that commodity lumber prices are a leading indicator of future US housing construction activity. Read more here: https://madisonsreport.com/us-housing-market-march-softwood-lumber-prices-april-2023/

Investors use this data to guide their investment strategies as they try to anticipate market conditions, while business owners apply it to study business cycles. Madison's Lumber Prices Index can signal upcoming changes and broad trends in the economy, which has tremendous value when examined across a period of time.

Lumber prices are a measurable set of data which helps users forecast future economic activity, and predict changes before the economy begins to shift in a particular direction. Don't miss out! Your colleagues and competitors are already using this important information to make strategic decisions regarding markets and revenue.

Madison's Lumber Prices Index is constructed using the same species mix as the new lumber futures (details here: https://madisonsreport.com/random-length-lumber-futures-trading-repost/ ), with the weighted average determined by North America production volume ratios of each of those species:

Western S-P-F R/L KD #2&Btr 2x4 64 % Eastern S-P-F R/L KD Std&Btr 2x4 27 % Douglas Fir R/L KD Std&Btr 2x4 7 % Hemlock/Fir R/L KD Inland Std&Btr 2x4 2 %

Businesses, traders, and investment professionals use economic indicators to understand how broad economic changes will impact their decisions, trades, or investment strategy. Madison's Lumber Prices Index can predict an occurrence or forecast the timing of events and trends in business, markets, and the economy.

In today's rapidly changing global economy, reliable and up-to-date information is crucial for success. Madison's Lumber Prices Index fills this need by aggregating and analyzing the benchmark commodity softwood lumber prices, and providing a comprehensive overview of key factors that impact economic growth and stability. By distilling complex economic data into a single, easy-to-understand index, Madison's enables users to make informed decisions with confidence.

