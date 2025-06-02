Celebrate Summer with a Taste of Home

TORONTO, June 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Just in time for Canada Day, MadeGood introduces Cranberry Maple Granola Bites, a new, limited-time snack proudly made in Canada. Crafted with Quebec-sourced maple syrup and dried cranberries, along with hearty Prairie oats, this sweet-meets-tart bite brings together beloved local ingredients in a wholesome, certified organic, and allergen-friendly snack made for sharing. Whether at picnics, on the go, or during summer celebrations, it's a delicious way to mark the season with taste. It's also the latest in MadeGood's ongoing mission to bring innovative, exciting flavours to Canadians, inspired by local ingredients and seasonal moments.

MadeGood Organic Granola Bites Cranberry Maple (CNW Group/MadeGood)

Cranberry Maple is rooted in the idea of celebrating local ingredients and everyday moments. The maple syrup and cranberries are sourced from Quebec, supporting Canadian producers and adding authenticity to every bite. By choosing certified organic ingredients, MadeGood is proud to contribute to the growth of organic Canadian agriculture. The result is a satisfying snack with layered flavour; the natural sweetness of maple syrup perfectly balanced by the tartness of cranberries, ideal for Canadians looking to snack with purpose and pride.

"This flavour is inspired by our love for Canada," says Salma Fotovat, Sourcing and Procurement Director of Riverside Natural Foods. "From the oats to the maple syrup, every ingredient was carefully selected to highlight the richness of our Canadian food heritage. We hope it becomes part of your favourite summer memories."

Available starting in June at major retailers including Loblaws, Walmart, and natural food stores across Canada — while supplies last.

About MadeGood

MadeGood® is a snack brand rooted in the belief that everyone is made for more — more joy and more connection. The brand creates organic snacks made with delicious ingredients, shareable recipes, and thoughtful sourcing to support real life and the people living it. All MadeGood products are vegan, gluten-free, and free from the most common allergens, making them shareable to be enjoyed by all Canadians. Every product is proudly made in Canada. MadeGood is part of Riverside Natural Foods, a family-owned company based in Toronto and certified B Corporation. To learn more or find a store near you, visit www.madegoodfoods.ca.

