CALGARY, AB, Nov. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - AuditSoft partners with Made Safe to provide cutting-edge auditing and data management solutions that will support the Made Safe safety certification for manufacturers in Manitoba.

SAFE Work Certified is a voluntary safety and health certification program supported by Made Safe and other Industry-Based Safety Programs (IBSP) in Manitoba. This program is the Manitoba standard for effective occupational health safety (OHS) management systems and includes an audit process to confirm a company meets the standard. AuditSoft's two-pronged implementation will both:

Made Safe Selects AuditSoft for OHS Auditing and Data Management Solutions (CNW Group/AuditSoft)

streamline and standardize the auditing process and;

unlock audit insights to enable data-driven decisions

Manitoba companies that participate in an IBSP have up to 70 percent fewer lost-time injuries, and every day, more and more manufacturers are making the decision to pursue certification.

"The efficiency that AuditSoft brings to the auditing process will enable us to grow the SAFE Work Certified program to further reduce workplace injuries," said Neal Curry, Executive Director of Made Safe. "The valuable safety data unlocked by AuditSoft will allow our members to drive continuous improvement to their OHS management systems, and it will enable us to enhance our service to them."

"We are excited to have Made Safe join our growing list of partners. Made Safe is a prevention leader committed to driving innovation across Manitoba's safety and health landscape, and we're thrilled to be the technology partner enabling that," says Ben Snyman, CEO and Co-founder of AuditSoft. "Not only will AuditSoft simplify the auditing process, but through data analytics, it will also enable Made Safe and its members to improve safety performance. This will support Made Safe's main objective of continuously reducing workplace injury and illness across Manitoba's manufacturing industry."

AuditSoft continues to grow and disrupt the OHS industry with intuitive, user-friendly solutions that simplify auditing and enable data-driven decision making, based on industry safety performance metrics.

About AuditSoft

AuditSoft is the leading OHS auditing software. Associations and Certifying Bodies partner with AuditSoft to supply their members with cutting-edge auditing tools and data analytics to unlock valuable audit insights. Each year AuditSoft is used to conduct thousands of audits in high-risk industries across Canada. Find more information on AuditSoft at auditsoft.co

About Made Safe

An initiative of Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME), Made Safe is a Manitoba-based, industry-driven manufacturing safety association. It has been providing relevant safety and health services targeted to the needs of the manufacturing work environment since its inception in 2016. For more information on Made Safe: madesafe.ca

For further information: [email protected]