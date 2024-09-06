AuditSoft and Opening Minds Forge 10-Year Partnership to Tackle Psychological Health and Safety in Workplaces

TORONTO, Sept. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Opening Minds, a division of the Mental Health Commission of Canada (MHCC), and AuditSoft proudly announce a 10-year exclusive partnership to help tackle Canada's $50 billion workplace mental health challenge.



In response to the needs expressed by organizations across Canada, Opening Minds and AuditSoft have worked together to develop a new and innovative Assessment Tool to support the successful integration of Psychological Health and Safety (PHS) into the fabric of how organizations work.



As an integral part of the Opening Minds PHS Training and Assessment Program, the tool fills a critical need for workplaces linking evidence-based factors directly to management systems through a process that is automated, measurable, and actionable. This groundbreaking tool aims to advance mental wellness in workplaces at an organizational, and systemic level. Data collected across organizations, industries and sectors will be used to drive evidence-based and system-wide recommendations and benchmarks for PHS.



"Mental health problems and illnesses account for about 30% of short- and long-term disability claims in Canada," said Shane Silver Vice President, MHCC & Opening Minds. "The Opening Minds PHS Program is tackling the problem from both sides. It is designed to provide effective solutions for individual organizations and provide a framework for transformative change across all workplaces. It is an innovative, and much-needed approach that will ensure measurable standards, accountability and focus. The scalability of this program will be a game changer for all workplaces."



The selection of AuditSoft's audit tool by Opening Minds for the PHS Assessment Program follows years of meticulous planning and was driven by AuditSoft's proven success in management system auditing software solutions throughout North America. AuditSoft's ability to turn reliable, repeatable, and credible audits into actionable data with a user-friendly award-winning platform for assessors played a key role in the decision.



"AuditSoft's auditing and data analytics software solution will enable us to capture and analyze high quality data easily and effectively," said Tiana Field-Ridley, Senior Development Manager, Psychological Health and Safety at Opening Minds. "So that we can identify opportunities for improvement and move the needle with psychological and mental health in the workplace."



AuditSoft's occupational health and safety auditing software has been onboarded by 20+ safety associations across North America. The firm recently reached a key milestone of 10,000 audits completed with its software. The software and team behind AuditSoft are recognized by auditors and industry experts as superior compared to traditional auditing methods like spreadsheets because of the efficiency and ease it brings to the audit process. The collaboration with MHCC marks AuditSoft's first official move into PHS audits.



"This announcement is only the beginning, and we are already looking at ways we can help small, medium, and large employers identify shortcomings and key improvement areas to better support their staff," said Ben Snyman, CEO and Co-Founder of AuditSoft. "Mental health and psychological health and safety should be a concern to all employers, and we're proud to be involved in this initiative."



The move into mental health and PHS auditing is a natural progression for AuditSoft. With extensive use in OHS audits across North America's construction industry—an industry which has one of the highest risks of suicide amongst employees—AuditSoft is now set to significantly enhance psychological well-being and safety in workplaces across the country.



For more information about participating in the Opening Minds PHS Training and Assessment program, visit https://openingminds.org/training/phs/assessment/ or contact [email protected]. Learn more about AuditSoft's PHS assessment software.



About Opening Minds

Opening Minds is the social enterprise division of the Mental Health Commission of Canada with a mission to be the leader of evidence-based programs that promote mental health and wellness, increase resilience, and eliminate stigma around the world. Opening Minds has trained over 1 million people through their training programs, including: Mental Health First Aid, The Working Mind and PHS Training and Assessment Program.



About The Mental Health Commission of Canada

The Mental Health Commission of Canada (MHCC) is a registered charity created to focus national attention on mental health issues.



About AuditSoft

Associations and organizations partner with AuditSoft to enhance and scale their safety and compliance certification programs. Each year, AuditSoft is used to conduct thousands of audits and self-assessments across North America. Our assurance data empowers intelligent decision-making, reduces risks across industries, and enhances the membership experience for organizations of all sizes. Find more information about at auditsoft.co

Media Contact: AuditSoft, Peter Spence, VP of Partnerships, [email protected]; Openingminds.org, Michelle Bell, Manager Opening Minds Brand and Marketing, [email protected]