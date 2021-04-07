The contribution will secure millions of made-in-Canada N95 respirators for front-line workers

BROCKVILLE, ON, April 7, 2021 /CNW/ - As the Government of Canada continues to work with businesses and support Canadians through this pandemic, it is important to equip front-line workers with the supplies they need to safely fight COVID-19.

In response to the increased demand for—and subsequent global shortages of—personal protective equipment (PPE), the Government of Canada and the Government of Ontario have been working together to secure domestic production of PPE for front-line and health care workers.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, together with the Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, welcomed the shipment of the first Canadian-made 3M N95 respirators manufactured in the newly expanded Brockville, Ontario, facility. This expansion was made possible through an investment of $23.335 million from the Government of Canada's Strategic Innovation Fund. The new facility employs 30 full-time workers. As part of this investment, 3M has also committed to maintaining a minimum of 1,130 full-time jobs across Canada.

Through the agreement, 3M Canada has committed to producing 30 million N95 respirators for the Government of Canada and 25 million for the Government of Ontario per year at the Brockville facility for five years. This will provide 55 million N95 respirators annually for health care workers, first responders and other essential workers, helping to keep them safe as they continue their vital work.



N95 respirators are among the most critical supplies to help protect front-line workers from COVID-19. Addressing supply gaps is critical to protecting the lives of Canadians, reducing the pandemic's impact on the economy and ensuring preparedness. By securing domestically manufactured products, Canada increases its self-sufficiency and reduces the risk of supply chain interruptions.

Canadian manufacturers have demonstrated a remarkable ability to mobilize in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Government of Canada will continue to invest in Canadian industry essential to supporting front–line and health care workers.

Quotes

"Canada's front-line workers have demonstrated unmeasurable resilience and perseverance during this pandemic. It is critical to provide them with the supplies they need to stay safe while they work to protect Canadians. Through this investment in 3M Canada, we are supporting front-line workers, while investing in Canada's economy by creating new jobs, and increasing our self-sufficiency."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"With shipments of Canadian-made N95 respirators from 3M Canada now under way, our investments in domestic production of this critical piece of equipment are paying off. We are ensuring that Canada has a stable source of supply for our front-line health care workers, during the current pandemic and into the future, while creating jobs here at home."

– The Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Public Services and Procurement

"Last year, we committed to doing everything we can to increase the quantity of PPE in Ontario to support our heroic health care and front-line workers. Today, we celebrate a major milestone toward achieving that goal, with a made-in-Ontario solution that creates jobs along the way."

– The Honourable Vic Fedeli, Ontario Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade

"Protecting the health and safety of our front-line workers continues to be our government's top priority. I am honoured that Brockville is home to 3M's world-class manufacturing PPE facility as they are not only producing critical N95 respirators for our front-line workers and the people of Canada but also providing essential jobs in the community."

– The Honourable Steve Clark, Member of Provincial Parliament for Leeds­–Grenville–Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes and Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

"As a global company, 3M is making more respirators than ever before. The expansion at our facility in Brockville, Ontario, is a critical step toward our goal of providing a consistent supply of 3M N95 respirators to Canadians throughout the current pandemic and beyond. We are honoured to be a part of the plan to help keep Canadians safe and support businesses' return to work as the economy recovers. We thank everyone involved for their incredible efforts to help provide 3M N95 respirators to Canadians who need them most."

– Penny Wise, President, 3M Canada

Quick facts

N95 respirators are important pieces of personal protective equipment for helping ensure the health and safety of front-line workers and mitigating the spread of COVID-19.

In addition to the 30 people working in Brockville on the expanded production line, 3M Canada has committed to maintaining a minimum of 1,130 full-time employees and creating opportunities for students through Canadian post-secondary institutions across Canada .

on the expanded production line, has committed to maintaining a minimum of 1,130 full-time employees and creating opportunities for students through Canadian post-secondary institutions across . The Brockville facility includes market-leading production technology and equipment currently not present in Canada .

facility includes market-leading production technology and equipment currently not present in . 3M will have delivered over 1 million N95 respirators before the end of this week.

will have delivered over 1 million N95 respirators before the end of this week. Government of Canada funding for 3M is provided through the Strategic Innovation Fund.

funding for is provided through the Strategic Innovation Fund. In November 2020 , 3M Canada signed on to the Government of Canada's 50 – 30 Challenge, pledging to increase the representation and inclusion of diverse groups within the workplace by attaining gender parity and significant representation of under-represented groups within the company's senior leadership.

Related products

Associated links



Stay connected

Find more services and information at Canada.ca/ISED.

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.

Twitter: @ISED_CA, Facebook: Canadian Innovation, Instagram: @cdninnovation and LinkedIn

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

For further information: Louis Hamann, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]; Melissa Jurenas, 3M Canada Media Contact, [email protected], 1-519-691-4390

Related Links

http://www.ic.gc.ca/eic/site/icgc.nsf/eng/home

