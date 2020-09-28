"We are excited to add these options to our delicious Feast pizza lineup," said Derek Young, Regional VP Western Canada and the Northern Territories. "Now neighbours and friends who are craving a taco or cheeseburger on pizza night will not be disappointed. These two great tasting pizzas are sure to satisfy everyone."

Domino's has combined a series of toppings synonymous with each of these dishes, and to make it even better, they use three types of cheese on each! The Chicken Taco Pizza is topped with American cheese, cheddar cheese, taco seasoning, grilled chicken, fresh onions, tomatoes, and green peppers, with mozzarella pizza cheese. Domino's Cheeseburger Pizza is made with a tasty ketchup/mustard sauce, American cheese, cheddar cheese, beef crumble, fresh onions, and tomatoes with mozzarella pizza cheese.

Young added, "Domino's customers can now have the best of both worlds; the mouthwatering flavours of a chicken taco or cheeseburger, on a pizza made to be delivered".

To help spice things up and add a twist to the same old Taco Tuesday and burger blahs, during the month of October, Domino's will be providing exciting chances to win a free Chicken Taco Pizza and a free Cheeseburger Pizza on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Domino's Pizza® of Canada

With over 530 Stores in every Province and two of three Territories, Domino's Pizza of Canada is the recognized industry leader in QSR pizza. Domino's Pizza of Canada Ltd. (DPC) is a privately held company and is the Canadian Franchisee of Domino's Pizza International Franchising, Inc. of Ann Arbor, Michigan. Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 17,000 stores in over 90 markets.

