MAD Lions Unleashes Exclusive Loyalty Program

'The Pride' Debuts, Powered By Zilliqa Group

TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Esports powerhouse MAD Lions, part of OverActive Media (TSXV: OAM) (OTCQB: OAMCF), is proud to announce the official launch of 'The Pride', its fan loyalty program, powered by blockchain partner, Zilliqa. After a successful beta run last month, The Pride is available to all fans worldwide starting at 2 p.m. ET (20:00 CEST) today ahead of the highly anticipated League of Legends (LoL) World Championship.

"The Pride represents our unwavering dedication to fostering a strong relationship between our teams, including MAD Lions, and our global fan base," said Alyson Walker, Chief Commercial Officer, OverActive Media. "Zilliqa's cutting-edge technology allows us to offer unique, interactive rewards that showcase our appreciation for every fan. Join The Pride to embark on an immersive adventure with exclusive opportunities."

Easy to join and completely free, The Pride offers exclusive benefits and features tailored specifically for members, further strengthening the bond between fans and the organization. Participants are encouraged to earn points, called 'Roars', by completing fun challenges and quests online or in person. Roars can then be used to claim valuable items, ranging from limited edition merchandise to special event invitations featuring personal interactions with players and other high-profile figures within the gaming industry. As time goes on, even more opportunities await for those seeking deeper involvement in the ecosystem.

"At Zilliqa Group, we recognize the immense value of loyalty in building sustainable relationships. Our collaboration with MAD Lions underscores our commitment to driving innovation in the loyalty sector, ensuring fans and brands connect meaningfully by driving and rewarding engagement," said Matt Dyer, CEO, Zilliqa Group. "With a market poised to grow to $28.5 billion by 2030, Zilliqa Group's vision is to participate and lead, leveraging Web3's transformative capabilities to revitalize and redefine loyalty for the modern era."

MAD Lions' professional LoL team is heading to one of the most significant events on the esports calendar, Worlds in South Korea, kicking off October 10. Wrapping up a standout season, the team has not missed a Worlds qualification since joining the League of Legends EMEA Championship in 2019. MAD Lions consistently topped the viewership charts for total hours watched, securing top three placements at the Winter and Spring Splits and LEC Finals.

OverActive announced its partnership with Zilliqa on March 2, 2022, to deliver enhanced engagement experiences in the digital realm to both fans and partners. Fans 18+ can register for The Pride at https://madlionsthepride.com/.

ABOUT OVERACTIVE MEDIA

OverActive Media (TSXV: OAM) (OTCQB: OAMCF) is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with operations in Madrid, Spain and Berlin, Germany. OverActive's mandate is to build an integrated global company delivering sports, media and entertainment products for today's generation of fans with a focus on esports, videogames, content creation and distribution, culture, and live and online events. OverActive owns team franchises in professional esports leagues including (i) the Overwatch League, operating as the Toronto Defiant, (ii) the Call of Duty League, operating as the Toronto Ultra, and (iii) the League of Legends European Championship ("LEC"), operating as the MAD Lions. OverActive also leads OAM Live, an events arm that produces both live and online events.

ABOUT ZILLIQA GROUP

Zilliqa Group provides world-class Web3 and blockchain infrastructure as its core. The Group's mission is to facilitate industries, governments, and entrepreneurs' seamless transition into Web3 and the spatial web, delivering secure and sustainable solutions that drive the creation of immersive products and experiences.

https://www.zilliqa.group/

ABOUT ZILLIQA BLOCKCHAIN

Zilliqa is a high-performance, high-security, and low-fee layer-1 blockchain platform. Engineered by The Zilliqa Group, the blockchain serves as a versatile foundation that facilitates a broad array of Web3 applications and services across a multitude of sectors, providing a robust platform for emerging developers and established enterprises alike.

https://www.zilliqa.com

