Mad Barn Announced as Presenting Partner of Prestigious Events at The Royal Horse Show

TORONTO, July 26, 2023 /CNW/ - The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair is thrilled to announce a three year partnership with Mad Barn , Canada's leader in equine nutrition. Mad Barn has become the presenting partner of two prestigious events at The Royal Horse Show, solidifying their commitment to promoting excellence in equestrian sports and the well-being of all horses. The Royal is proud to announce that the highly anticipated events will now be recognized as the Mad Barn Indoor Eventing Challenge and the Mad Barn Big Ben Challenge.

Mad Barn logo (CNW Group/The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair)

"We're proud to partner with Royal Agricultural Winter Fair for both of these events, which showcase top-level horses and equestrians across multiple disciplines," said Scott Cieslar, Founder and CEO of Mad Barn. "Through our research program at the University of Guelph and our Performance Science Team, Mad Barn is dedicated to bringing our expertise in equine nutrition into practice for horses across North America. We welcome visitors of the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair to the Mad Barn Nutrition Centre, where they can have their questions about equine health and nutrition answered by our team of expert nutritionists and veterinarians."

The Mad Barn Indoor Eventing Challenge, scheduled for the opening weekend of The Royal Horse Show on Friday, November 3rd and Saturday, November 4th at 7 p.m., promises to be an exhilarating highlight. This captivating event will showcase the impressive skill and agility of both horse and rider as they navigate an exciting indoor cross-country course. As the presenting partner, Mad Barn leverages their extensive expertise in equine nutrition to support the well-being and enhance the performance of all participating horses.

The Mad Barn Big Ben Challenge, held on Thursday, November 9th at 7 p.m., is another highly anticipated event during The Royal Horse Show. Named after Ian Millar's legendary Canadian show jumper, Big Ben, this exciting competition tests the skill, precision, and teamwork of horse and rider in a thrilling show jumping event. As the presenting partner, Mad Barn demonstrates their dedication to promoting the sport and elevating the performance of horses.

"The Royal Horse Show is incredibly proud to welcome Mad Barn as the presenting partner for this iconic FEI competition," said Christine Reupke, Director, Equestrian & Breed Sport, The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair. "At The Royal, horses compete at the highest athletic levels and Mad Barn knows what quality nutrition and supplementation it takes to keep horses at the top of their game. We couldn't be more pleased to welcome Mad Barn to our 'Royal family'."

In addition to the partnership of these two prestigious events, the partnership between Mad Barn and The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair includes the launch of the Mad Barn Nutrition Centre. Located within the Equestrian Zone of the show floor, the new Mad Barn Nutrition Centre will provide fair patrons and competitors with valuable insights into the importance of proper nutrition for both large and small animals. Visitors will have the opportunity to engage with Mad Barn nutrition experts, receive free diet evaluations, and gain a deeper understanding of the role nutrition plays in overall health and performance of horses, regardless of their level of competition or discipline.

The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair, held from November 3 to 12, 2023, continues to be a beacon of excellence in the agricultural and equestrian world. With its rich heritage and forward-thinking approach, The Royal offers a captivating experience for visitors, combining exceptional equestrian competitions, agricultural exhibits, and educational programs.

For more information and to purchase tickets for the 2023 Royal Horse Show, visit www.royalfair.org/horse-show/

Funding support for The Royal has been provided by the Government of Canada and the City of Toronto.

About The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair

The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair is the world's largest combined indoor agricultural and equestrian show. Celebrating its 101st year, The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair takes place annually at Exhibition Place in the City of Toronto, showcasing the best in agriculture, local food, and equestrian competitions from across the country. For competition schedules, live webcasting, results, and to purchase tickets, please visit www.royalfair.org

www.royalfair.org

@royalfair on Facebook

@theroyalfair on Instagram

@TheRoyalAgriculturalWinterFair on YouTube

SOURCE The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair

For further information: For general media enquiries for The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair, please contact: Katie Brown, Director of Marketing, [email protected]