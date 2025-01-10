TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Financial Corporation (Mackenzie Investments), part of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), today announced that Mackenzie Master Limited Partnership (Stock Symbol MKZ‐UN, CUSIP 554905109) has finalized a distribution of partnership income as follows:

Rate: $ 0.079 per unit Payable Date: January 17, 2025 Record Date: December 31, 2024 Period of income: January 1, 2024 to December 31, 2024

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a Canadian investment management firm with approximately $213 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2024. Mackenzie seeks to create a more invested world by delivering strong investment performance and offering innovative portfolio solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, it is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Beijing, Boston, Dublin, Hong Kong and London. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), part of the Power Corporation group of companies and one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management organizations with approximately $270 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of December 31, 2024. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com

SOURCE Mackenzie Financial Corporation

For further information: Jaimie Roebuck, Mackenzie Investments, 647-629-2747, [email protected]; Valérie Dupuis, Mackenzie Investments (Québec), 514-622-4843, [email protected]